Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Weather

Weekend rainfall

Sue Maclennan
By Sue Maclennan
Rainfall measured in the mornings on Saturday 8, SUnday 9 and Monday 10 July: 20.4mm in Port Alfred overnight and 16mm in Makhanda. All figures supplied by Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service.
Station Names 8 9 10 Total
Nelson Mandela Bay
AWOS Port Elizabeth Airport NIL 6.4 28.6 35.0
ARS 3rd Ave Dip NIL 7.4 45.4 52.8
ARS Chetty NIL 1.2 26.8 28.0
AWS Coega NIL NIL 21.2 21.2
ARS Flower Reserve NIL 1.8 80.6 82.4
ARS St Albans NIL 3.6 55.0 58.6
AWS Uitenhage NIL * * 0.0
MAN Woodridge NIL 2.0 96.0 98.0
Catchment
AWS Joubertina NIL 0.4 33.0 33.4
ARS Kareedouw NIL 1.8 49.4 51.2
Man Kareedouw NIL 5.0 17.0 22.0
Man Kouga Dam NIL 1.5 22.0 23.5
AWS Patensie NIL NIL 16.2 16.2
Other Towns
AWS Addo NIL NIL 19.0 19.0
AWS Bisho/KWT NIL NIL 14.6 14.6
AWS Cape St Francis * * * 0.0
AWS Cradock NIL NIL NIL 0.0
AWS East London NIL NIL 19.0 19.0
AWS Fort Beaufort NIL NIL 3.4 3.4
AWS George NIL 3.3 21.5 24.8
AWS Graaff Reinet NIL NIL 2.0 2.0
AWS Grahamstown NIL NIL 16.0 16.0
AWS Henry`s Flats NIL NIL 6.8 6.8
AWS Joubertina NIL 0.4 33.0 33.4
AWS Mossel Bay * * * 0.0
AWS Mthatha NIL NIL 2.8 2.8
AWS Plettenberg bay NIL 4.2 26.4 30.6
AWS Port Alfred NIL NIL 20.4 20.4
AWS Queenstown NIL NIL NIL 0.0

 

