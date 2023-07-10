Weekend rainfall

Rainfall measured in the mornings on Saturday 8, SUnday 9 and Monday 10 July: 20.4mm in Port Alfred overnight and 16mm in Makhanda. All figures supplied by Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service.
|Station Names
|8
|9
|10
|Total
|Nelson Mandela Bay
|AWOS
|Port Elizabeth Airport
|NIL
|6.4
|28.6
|35.0
|ARS
|3rd Ave Dip
|NIL
|7.4
|45.4
|52.8
|ARS
|Chetty
|NIL
|1.2
|26.8
|28.0
|AWS
|Coega
|NIL
|NIL
|21.2
|21.2
|ARS
|Flower Reserve
|NIL
|1.8
|80.6
|82.4
|ARS
|St Albans
|NIL
|3.6
|55.0
|58.6
|AWS
|Uitenhage
|NIL
|*
|*
|0.0
|MAN
|Woodridge
|NIL
|2.0
|96.0
|98.0
|Catchment
|AWS
|Joubertina
|NIL
|0.4
|33.0
|33.4
|ARS
|Kareedouw
|NIL
|1.8
|49.4
|51.2
|Man
|Kareedouw
|NIL
|5.0
|17.0
|22.0
|Man
|Kouga Dam
|NIL
|1.5
|22.0
|23.5
|AWS
|Patensie
|NIL
|NIL
|16.2
|16.2
|0.0
|Other Towns
|AWS
|Addo
|NIL
|NIL
|19.0
|19.0
|AWS
|Bisho/KWT
|NIL
|NIL
|14.6
|14.6
|AWS
|Cape St Francis
|*
|*
|*
|0.0
|AWS
|Cradock
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|0.0
|AWS
|East London
|NIL
|NIL
|19.0
|19.0
|AWS
|Fort Beaufort
|NIL
|NIL
|3.4
|3.4
|AWS
|George
|NIL
|3.3
|21.5
|24.8
|AWS
|Graaff Reinet
|NIL
|NIL
|2.0
|2.0
|AWS
|Grahamstown
|NIL
|NIL
|16.0
|16.0
|AWS
|Henry`s Flats
|NIL
|NIL
|6.8
|6.8
|AWS
|Joubertina
|NIL
|0.4
|33.0
|33.4
|AWS
|Mossel Bay
|*
|*
|*
|0.0
|AWS
|Mthatha
|NIL
|NIL
|2.8
|2.8
|AWS
|Plettenberg bay
|NIL
|4.2
|26.4
|30.6
|AWS
|Port Alfred
|NIL
|NIL
|20.4
|20.4
|AWS
|Queenstown
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|0.0