NSRI warns of hazardous coastal conditions ahead of summer

With the weather conditions starting to improve, towards summer, and with the school vacation upon us, NSRI, police and the emergency services, are appealing to South Africans and tourists to have a safety conscious mindset and to always be cautious in and around coastal and inland waters.

“We are appealing to the public to follow SAWS (South African Weather Services) forecast weather updates and adhere to SAWS weather warnings,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. “In places rough sea conditions prevail around the coastline with storm seas deep sea bringing hazardous conditions to parts of the coastline.”

Recent heavy snowfalls inland might cause swollen rivers, Lambinon said.

“We are appealing to the commercial maritime industry and recreational boaters, paddlers and sailors, to be cautious around the coastline and download and use the free NSRI SafeTrx smart phone application.”

MORE SAFETY TIPS:

Wear life-jackets while vessels and craft are under way at sea and on inland rivers, lakes and dams.

Bathers on the coast – swim only at beaches protected by lifeguards and be aware of rip currents that constantly form at different places along the coastline.

Anglers and coastal hikers should be cautious especially at high tide and do not approach too close to the shoreline.

Do not cross through flooded roadways or cross bridges over river ways that are submerged by swollen rivers.

Parents and carers must ensure children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

Swimming pools should be properly secured and safe.

“We appeal to everyone to remain safe during the school vacation and the warmer weather,” Lambinon said. “Don’t take unnecessary risks: let’s keep each other safe.”

NSRI EMERGENCY: 087 094 9774

