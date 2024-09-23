Cross Country gives youth a step up

The Ndlambe Cross Country Schools & Development programme has been lauded for “opening a door of opportunity” for athletes at a season-ending event prize-giving ceremony at the Port Alfred Country Club last Friday.

Various primary and high school junior athletes as far afield as Mary Waters Secondary in Makhanda and Gill College, Somerset East, gathered at the venue to receive various awards for their efforts over the four-race programme this season.

Speaker after speaker praised the initiative’s founder Sticks Stiglingh assisted by Vuyo Nkayi, for having started the programme three years ago armed with a vision, perseverance and an unbridled enthusiasm that has produced 13 athletes who have qualified for the EP championships. The development programme is run under the auspices of EP Athletics.

A few others, like 17-year-old Kowie Striders’ star athlete Thandolwethu Matsalo, have gone on from the EP Championships to participate in the SA Championships as a result of Stiglingh’s masterstroke.

The development initiative caters for a wide range of athletes from ages 7 up to 75 – and those who are not members of clubs are allowed to join in the spectacle. “We are introducing running as an outdoor activity, to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the community and of course to produce champion athletes in the long run,” Stiglingh said at the fourth and final race of the season in Alexandria two weeks ago.

A measure of the success of the cross country development programme is the fact that the initiative has experienced a 65% upturn in participating runners since its inception in 2022.

Kowie Striders chair, Mike Nunan, who Mcee’d the awards afternoon was high in his praise of Stiglingh, who is also EP Athletics president.

“Without him and his programme we would not have as many athletes going to the EP Champs and SA champs; because PE have got their venues and their leagues, but who can go there every week? (to run those races to qualify). It’s far and it’s time consuming and costs money (for locally based athletes.”

“This year has been absolutely stunning with lots of competition and lots of participants and lots of enthusiasm.”

Representing all the schools who participated in this year’s races, was Kowie Foundation School’s principal Nicky Rosslee. KFS is a major supporter of the initiative and won first prize for the 2024 season followed by Ekuphumleni and Port Alfred Junior schools.

“I stand here before you with immense pride to celebrate the outstanding achievements of all the pupils who participate in the cross-country,” said Rosslee. The league has allowed all our children not only to nurture the mind and body and spirit but is helping them to grow into well-rounded individuals.”

Rosslee said the 2024 season had been more than just a series of races.

“It has been a testimony to the dedication, perseverance and spirit of excellence that all runners and their supportive parents have brought a lot to everything they achieved.

“These young athletes have proven that when they put their minds to it, that anything is possible. “Their commitment and dedication has not only brought them personal success but has also inspired their peers. And has brought great honour to the schools and to the community.”

“From Kowie Foundation school I’d like to extend a big thank you to Sticks Stiglingh … he arrived at KFS three years ago so buoyed up and determined to make his plan work.

“You have made cross country a vibrant and successful part of the community. Your passion for the sport and your commitment to the pupils’ development have been pivotal in reshaping running in our small town.

“To your team and to everyone who supports you, thank you for your encouragement,” added Rosslee.

Stiglingh during his address had no doubt as to who the most important people were among the audience present.

“It is you the athletes … you are going to get the medals and the trophies because you have worked hard. You have done your bit and participated in most of the X-Country league races.

“The second most important people are the parents, coaches and the support structure – without the support of parents and coaches, you wouldn’t be here collecting trophies.

“And of course all the teachers and organisers need to be thanked … El Shaddai in Alexandria, El Shaddai in Green Fountain and Vuyo (Nkayi) from Upper Ego athletics club and the schools who have put this awards function together.”

Stiglingh made reference to star Kowie Striders runner, Matsalo, who is one of the successes of the programme. “We are actually preparing him to qualify for the SA team for the World championships (in March 2025).”

The teenager who is coached by Stiglingh, has been participating in the 8km races this season to fast-track him for possible selection to the SA team that will be participating in the World Cross Country Championships. “We feel Thandolwethu is ready now to compete to qualify for selection to the SA team,” said the confident coach who predicts big things from the local runner.

Matsalo and four others will participate in the SA Championships in Vanderbijl Park this weekend. “These athletes must know they have worked hard to qualify and that they are the best of the best.” The other runners are Xabiso Mazantsi, Lukhanyo Mafani, Sam Jardine and Josh Cloete.

“I am ready and in good shape for the SA Champs,” said Matsalo. “The cross country races are such a good idea as it helps to keep me fit and in top condition for the season and I really feel good about winning some awards here today.

“I am confident that I can qualify for the SA team for the World Champs as long as I am healthy and fit,” he added.

Stiglingh said the development programme had seen a 30% rise in participating numbers from 2023 to the 2024 season.

“That shows there is a need for athletes to participate to have an opportunity to achieve higher and better. So it’s all about opportunity and to give athletes in this region something to strive for.”

Mafani and Matsalo each collected 80 points over the four races of the season to share the league trophy in the senior boys division. “If you want to win the league trophy you must participate in each and every league race … so make sure… you run in all of them to qualify for the award,” said Stiglingh.

Kowie Striders were awarded the trophy as club winners for the season, followed by Volo Vikings in second spot and Upper Ego Athletics Club in third place.

“We thank Spar who provided the sponsorship for us to have this awards evening, and the Country Club as well as Kowie Striders who were all involved in bringing this occasion to us,” said Stiglingh.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 5, 2024 . The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

