All the fun of the Fête

By MAGGY CLARKE

On Saturday morning, December the 2nd, St Paul’s Anglican Church will be holding their annual Fête, and everyone is invited!

So what is a Fête? It’s a fair, a bazaar, an occasion for good fun and finding bargains. It will take place in the Church Hall, right behind St Paul’s Church, the A-shaped church on the hill at 15 Ferndale Road. It starts at 9am, and you can come hungry, as breakfast rolls will be on sale.

That’s just the start of all the good things to eat that will be available. Some of the Ladies Guild wanted to make so many biscuits that they got together one morning and held a bake-a-thon!

If you are at loss for Christmas gift ideas, come and browse the gift stall, or choose among the lovely plants on offer. And there will be a wonderful selection of fascinating books, at knock-down prices.

The ‘white elephant’ stall at St Paul’s Fête is legendary – you never know what treasure will be lurking among the second-hand ornaments and appliances.

Hungry again? Why not sit down with your friends and enjoy refreshments, or how about a pancake? Don’t miss all the fun of the St Paul’s Church Fête!

