Off-duty Makhanda officers recover hijacked vehicle

A roadblock and chase through bush by officers from Makhanda’s K9 unit led to yesterday’s recovery of a vehicle hijacked in Zwide, Gqeberha.

South African Police Service sopkesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said two off duty police members had received information about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie that was hijacked in Gqeberha on Wednesday February 21 and was on its way towards Makhanda. The two officers, attached to Makhanda’s K9 (Canine) unit quickly drove on to the N2.

“A bakkie that fitted the description of the hijacked vehicle but with different registration number plates was then spotted on the N2 and was stopped about 13km from [Makhanda],” he said.

The driver of the bakkie jumped out and started to run away but was chased down in the nearby bushes and arrested. The events occurred around 10.30am on Wednesday February 21.

“When questioned, his story didn’t add up,” McCarthy said. “The registration number on the vehicle was circulated, and it was established that it did not match the chasis number.”

Then the vehicle’s details were circulated, and it was discovered to be the vehicle that had been hijacked in Zwide Gqeberha.

The 34-year-old suspect would appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda soon on charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major General Zolani Xawuka applauded the members for their commitment, responding to crime even when off duty.

“This shows dedication and commitment, when duty calls,” Xawuka said.

