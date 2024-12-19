Armed kidnapping gang still on the run

Port Alfred police are investigating a case of attempted kidnapping and theft of motor vehicle after an incident in Falcon Street on Port Alfred’s West Bank.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that reports received were that on Wednesday Dcember 18 around 6.30pm, a 34-year-old business owner arrived at his home, after closing up at his shop. The man is an immigrant from Ethiopia.

“He noticed a white Nissan hardbody double cab approaching him from the front. Four (4) male suspects, all armed with hand firearms got out of the Nissan Hardbody and told the complainant to get inside their vehicle,” McCarthy said.

When he refused, the four men started to assault him and tried to force him into their vehicle. He resisted until the men eventually released him and fled the scene with his vehicle, a white VW Polo, and the white Nissan Hardbody.

The vehicle of the assaulted businessman was later found abandoned on the R72 outside Port Alfred, where it was left after being involved in an accident.

“The complainant sustained head injuries and was taken for medical treatment at Port Alfred Hospital,” McCarthy said. “The investigation continues.”

