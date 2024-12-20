Boknes gardeners make something from nothing

From trash to treasures could be the theme of the annual Boknes Garden Club Show. Held over two days, this now annual event was held on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Coordinator and main driving force is Sars Pretorius, who explained what it was all about.

“We have learnt a lot from gardening under harsh conditions in a coastal area,” he told Talk of the Town. “We’ve learnt that you don’t need a lot of space to grow enough food to feed a family; and we’ve learnt that technology does not have to be expensive: our members have created some remarkable time- and water-saving engineering using things retrieved from the rubbish dump – old pipes, bits of wood, buckets – you name it!”

The aim of the expo, then, is the share that knowledge and experience with whoever cares to benefit from it.

“For free!” Pretorius said.

For anyone desperate to grow food with few resources (space, water, equipment) a visit to the annual expo is sheer inspiration. From vertical vegetable gardening, to greywater drip watering systems, th Boknes Gardening CLkub members have done it – and they’ll show you how!

Member Naas Ferreira said the 2024 Boknes Gardening Expo was as successful as in previous years.

“With positive feedback by visitors from our larger universities and visitors from a far as Russia, the Boknes Gardeners should justifiably feel proud of their expo,” Ferreira said. “The expo demonstrates how their garden club is making progress with gardening despite our coastal wind, our weak soil, water and space challenges, and our unique pests that try to make gardening difficult. In addition, the expo shows us how they create value from items that they recover and recycle.

“Our community hopes to be inspired by the Boknes Gardening Expo for many years still to come.”

These are the ingredients for udeful upcycled engineering, s well as recycling for compost. Tommie Potgieter demonstrates the chair he made from upcycled wood and an old car tyre. Keith Wagner and Molly the dog get a briefing on recycling from Kwikkie Pretorius. ENGINEERING: Johan Pretorius (left) and Sars Pretorius demonstrate a greywater drip irrigation system made from upcycled trash.

Share this: Tweet



