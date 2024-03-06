Search
Well known Makhanda athlete dies

By: Talk of the Town Reporter

Date:

Well known Makhanda athlete Terri-Lynn Penney has died. Her family said she had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday *March 5 after feeling unwell. She suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday *March 6.

Terri-Lynn inspired many with her dedication to the sport of running. In addition to being a successful marathon and middle-distance runner with many podium placings and provincial call-ups, she was a much loved mentor to young athletes. She also helped many people of all ages start on their road to wellness with her training knowledge and sincere encouragement.

At the time of her death she was approaching her 100th consecutive day of a challenge she had begun on December 1 to raise awareness about cancer. Last week she had completed 1327km towards her goal.

We offer our sincere condolences to the Penney family.

*The original post mistakenly said February instead of March.

