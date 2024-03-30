Search
Five die on N2 between Peddie and Makhanda

At least five people died when a fully loaded minibus taxi crashed into a stationary heavy duty truck fully loaded with bags of cement. The incident occurred on the N2 road between Peddie and Makhanda in the early hours of Saturday March 30, 2024.

The minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie around 6am today when it came across a stationary truck. With visibility poor, the driver of the taxi saw the truck at the last minute. In attempting to avoid a collision, the taxi side-swiped the truck.

Five people died on the scene (two children, one man and two women). The injured (12) mostly with minor injuries, were rushed to Settlers Hospital for medical attention.

The driver of the truck escaped unharmed while the taxi driver is among the injured.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.

Scintillating opening day for RipCurl Gromsearch Port Alfred presented by Royal St Andrews Hotel
