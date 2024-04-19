Glass art exhibition lands in Gqeberha

Absa L’Atelier Gerald Sekoto Award winner and glass artist Malebogo Molokoane’s national tour for her solo exhibition has arrived in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The Gqeberha exhibition opens on Thursday, 18 April 2024, featuring a walkabout on Saturday, 20 April 2024, and concludes on Wednesday, 31 May 2024, at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Bird Street Art Gallery.

Absa Group and the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA), in collaboration with the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), have invited art enthusiasts to experience Malebogo’s exceptional artistry. Malebogo’s national tour commenced in February at the Absa Gallery in Johannesburg and then travelled to the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) in Oudtshoorn, following her recognition as the distinguished recipient of the 2022 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award.

In her body of work entitled “A Re Tshamekeng” (meaning “let’s play” in Setswana), Malebogo delves into the intricacies of emotional gestures and facial expressions through layered glass artworks. The fragility of glass in her art mirrors the delicate balance of her journey, emphasising the power of human expressions. The artworks vividly portray moments of tension, misery, excitement, confusion, and trauma in her life journey, capturing the events before and after these pivotal moments of change.

Malebogo’s creative exploration extends to crafting memorable board and indigenous games using a variety of glass techniques. The results are breathtaking layered glass artworks, blending mapped journeys and fused portraits, serving as both expressive artworks and discoverable game boards.

Her artistic journey traces back to 2022 when she was honoured as the Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto winner, followed by a transformative 3-month artistic residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris. Malebogo further enriched her experience at the Pilchuck Glass School in Washington, US, in 2023.

“Glass art is a process and a bundle of emotions from studio to display. It mirrors the delicate nature of human emotions. Each time I engage with glass, it becomes a different form of self-expression. I can experiment with it in various ways, even when it cuts through me – yes, there’s pain but also fulfillment. The comparison between the fragility of glass and life is the same, with moments of added frustration both in daily challenges and the delicate process of working with glass,” says Malebogo.

The Absa L’Atelier is a prestigious recognition in the art world, named after the iconic South African artist Gerard Sekoto. This Award serves as a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work on an international stage.

Dr. Paul Bayliss, Absa Senior Specialist: Art and Museum Curator, said, “We are proud as Absa to support artists like Malebogo, who bring fresh perspectives and push the boundaries of creativity.”

