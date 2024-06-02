Motorists urged to be cautious in heavy rains

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has urged road users to be cautious on the roads as floods have affected its road network in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

In the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, there are mudslides on the N2 Beacon Bay on ramp, as well as a slip failure on the N2 Section 16, Km28.6 near the Brakfontein Interchange located 10km outside of East London towards Mthatha.

SANRAL’s routine road maintenance team was clearing the road and monitoring the situation, Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL’s Regional Manager for the Southern Region said.

“We urge motorists to approach this section of the N2 with caution as the road is slippery from the mudslides and the heavy rain that is anticipated to continue for the next couple of days,” said Peterson.

Meanwhile, in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, a mini bus taxi that was stuck in the median on the N2 near Baywest Mall has since been recovered and traffic is flowing freely though the road is still slippery from the heavy rains.

A road sign has collapsed on the N2, Section 11, Km31 between the Bramlin Interchange and the R75/Commercial Road Interchange due to strong winds in Gqeberha.

SANRAL’s routine road maintenance team would erect the sign once the strong winds had subsided, Peterson said.

“We urge motorists and all road users to take the necessary precautions when on the roads as the conditions are [risky]. SANRAL will continue to monitor the situation on our network and our road maintenance teams are on standby to attend to any incidences that might arise,” said Peterson.

Share this: Tweet



