Young woman’s body found in Joza, Makhanda, after kidnapping

UPDATE 12 JULY 2024:

A 34 year old suspect (ex-boyfriend) has been arrested while the body of the other suspect (46) was found in Indwe last night at about 11.30pm. An inquest docket has been opened however police investigation is under way.

“The suspect will join the other two suspects who were already arrested, and all will be charged for kidnapping and murder. The trio is due to appear at Alice Magistrate Court on Monday July 15.” – SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The body of Kungawo Nyhweba, 19, was discovered in an open space at Ebakhwetheni, in Joza, Makhanda, yesterday Wednesday July 10. Kungawo went missing from her home in Alice on Friday July 5, allegedly having been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Kungawo’s absence from home was reported to the police on Monday July 8 for investigation.

“Upon investigation the police received information that she was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and his friend,” South African Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“Preliminary investigation led to the recovery of her body yesterday (July 10) in an open space at the Ebakhwetheni area in Joza Township, Makhanda.

“According to the information, four suspects had been involved in kidnapping and murdering Kungawo, and two of those suspects were arrested last night at about 7pm at their homes at Golf Course, Alice,” Mawisa said.

Police were still following leads to arrest the ex-boyfriend and his friend as they were still at large.

Police are requesting anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to please contact Detective Warrant Officer Khuselwa Matshaya of Alice SAPS on 082-388-9014/ 040-653-1252 or the SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

The two arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court soon.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene and her Management expresses sadness at the killing of the young woman; however, Mene applauded the police officers for their swift response that ensured the two arrests and the recovery of Kungawo’s body.

Mene said the police would not tolerate such barbaric acts of gender-based violence.

“We shall work tirelessly to fight GBV in our societies and guarantee that we shall follow any leads and bring perpetrators thereof to justice,” she added.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, 27 June, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



