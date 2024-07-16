National recall of Knorr Brown Onion Gravy

16 July, Durban: Knorr, one of Unilever’s food brands in South Africa, has recently discovered that a small batch of Knorr “Brown Onion Gravy” packets mistakenly contain the ingredients of the Knorr “Professional Brown Sauce Base.” As a result, the affected stock contains cow’s milk and soy as allergens, which are not declared on the list of ingredients in the Knorr “Brown Onion Gravy” packaging.

Knorr requests that consumers who have purchased any packets of the Knorr “Brown Onion Gravy” marked BB 11 DEC 2025 KM 4163 E14A or BB 12 DEC 2025 KM 4164 E14A do not consume the products and return the product to the nearest retailer for a refund or notify Unilever SA via our Consumer Careline on 0860 331 441 or Consumer Engagement Centre WhatsApp line on +27 67 429 7040.

“As a brand that believes that good food matters, the health and well-being of our consumers is of utmost importance. When the recent findings came to our attention, we immediately seized production and made the necessary adjustments to rectify the situation. We are committed to ensuring the highest quality and safety standards for our products that South Africans love and trust.

We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” said Janine Van Rooyen, Unilever, Nutrition Lead Southern Africa.

Product details:

Brand: Knorr “Brown Onion Gravy”

Expiry: BB 11 DEC 2025 KM 4163 E14A

Expiry: BB 12 DEC 2025 KM 4164 E14

For any further queries, consumers can kindly contact Unilever South Africa Consumer Careline on 0860 331 441 or WhatsApp on +27 67 429 7040 or email us at Consumer.affairs-ZA@unilever.com.

