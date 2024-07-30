EC police arrest 1185 during weekly blitz

‘Make calling Crime Stop 08600 10111 a habit,’ says commissioner

Last week was an uncomfortable one for criminals in the Eastern Cape, with more than 62 000 disruptive actions executed between 22 and 28 July 2024, according to South African Police Service spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. The result was 1185 arrests for crimes ranging from murder to possession of illicit drugs.

In a media release, Mawisa said a total of 62 269 disruptive actions had been carried out in the eight districts. More than 13 000 members deployed in all these operations, excluding force multipliers from other stakeholders, including, in certain actions, the additional deployment of South African National Defence Force members.

“These integrated crime fighting actions are gaining momentum,” Mawisa said.

Actions ranged from 501 roadblocks, where 26 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, to 22 arrests for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Arrests across the province were as follows:

Contravening the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 = 26

Possession of prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition = 22

Dealing in illicit drugs = 45

Possession of illicit drugs = 159

Selling liquor without a license = 41

Murder = 19

Rape = 13

Assault = 326

Burglaries = 56

Malicious damage to property = 39

Among the items confiscated were:

Abalone = 4 521

Firearms = 12

Ammunition = 73

Vehicles (stolen/hijacked) = 17

Livestock = 13

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the efforts of the members in the province. “Police will continue with the deployment of members in the hotspot areas and to combat the proliferation of illegal firearms. Residents must make it a habit to contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111, whenever they witness any criminal activity.”

