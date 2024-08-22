One year on… and still cutting it!

Saturday 13 July, 2024 marked one year in the business for Enslin Claasen and Lushandré Lotter who own Perfect Blends barbershop. With them is Bernie Hendricks, who was helping out for the day. The young entrepreneurs have used their skills and passion for cutting hair to make residents of Station Hill very happy – and cool-looking into the bargain! To celebrate their one-year anniversary the Perfect Blends barbershop gave away free haircuts, along with a slice of cake, to the youth of Station Hill.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 18, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

