Trip of a lifetime for young footballer

When the ref blew the starting whistle at a stadium in Denmark on Tuesday 23 July], 16-year-old soccer player Emihle Ngontsi had the Port Alfred community as the wind beneath his wings. The Kuyasa Secondary School Grade 10 was selected for the KeepActive Sports Development club team to play a series of matches in the picturesque town of Hjorring in the Dana Cup Tournament. His family and the Port Alfred community are with him every step of the way.

The Dana Cup in Denmark, from July 21-27, 2024, is one of the biggest international youth soccer tournaments in the world. According to the WorldStrides sports tour company, since 1982, more than 500 000 players have participated in the Dana Cup from more than 115 nations.

Teams from all over the world gather for six days of competition, camaraderie and fun in North Jutland, Hjørring, one of Denmark’s oldest towns.

Giving him a warm sendoff at his home in Endlovini last Thursday night were his PAUBS coach Luthando Matomela, Ward 7 councillor Sibusiso Zweni, and his very supportive family.

“We are very proud of you,” Zweni said, handing Emihle an envelope. “This is money that the community has collected because we want you to succeed.”

The opportunity started when Gqeberha coach Lwazi Sahula, who had spent time playing football in Denmark, was invited by old friends there to put together a squad for the Dana Tournament.

“There were 47 players trying for a place, but only 18 of us were selected,”Emihle told Talk of the Town.

The Kuyasa Grade 10 pupil has been playing soccer since he was 8. He’s doing Geography, History, Tourism and Maths Literacy in addition to first and second languages, and life orientation.

What does he plan to do after school?

“I don’t want to lie,” he said. “I just want to play football. Football is my life.”

He plays all positions, but his favourite are left or right wing.

Soccer heroes?

“My coach at PAUBS, Sipho Faku – he’s the one who taught me football.”

And Lionel Messi. “Because of the way he plays, how he treats other people, and the way he understands his teammates.

“I would like to be like that.”

Emihle’s programme in Denmark started with a friendly match against Belgian side Olve and later the official opening ceremony of the Dana Cup Parade.

Their first game of the tournament, on Tuesday, was against Norwegian team Gneist GL. Another Norwegian team, Jarl SK was up next.

Wednesday, KeepActive was matched with Mexicans, Pumas Tepotzotlan. The top 16 matches andquuarter finals are today (Thursday).

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 25, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



