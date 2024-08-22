New era begins for Port Alfred’s SA Sea Cadets

On Saturday, July 21, a recommissioning parade was held at the Port Alfred Primary School in Station Hill, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the South African Sea Cadets (SASC) in the area. Family and friends gathered to witness the revival of the Training Ship Prince Alfred, which closed in 2008 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cheslin Nelson, a former member of the SASC, took it upon himself to revive the unit, driven by a passion to provide a positive outlet for local youth. “We were a group of four ex-cadets who recognised the need for a programme like this, but unfortunately, the others lost interest, leaving my wife and myself to drive this initiative forward,” he explained.

Nelson, now the Officer in Charge of TS Prince Alfred, emphasised the importance of providing guidance and direction for young people in a world where they are easily susceptible to drug and alcohol abuse. “A youth programme like this creates opportunities for other organisations to get involved and provide support, keeping our youth busy and away from harmful temptations.”

The recommissioning parade marked a significant milestone in the revival of the Sea Cadets in Port Alfred, offering a bright new future for local children. The TS Prince Alfred currently has nine youngsters on board learning the way of the sea.

“They’ve done courses like first aid and basic firefighting with the fire department, we have received help from community businesses like manufacturing flagpole came from Kowie tobacco, Buco hardware and CDR electrical,” Nelson said.

“After having worked very hard to get it recommissioned, myself and the kids with the help of their parents and sponsors, we feel very proud. We feel this TS Prince Alfred will serve Port Alfred well, by giving hope back to the youth that we are fighting for a better future for them. The Training Ship will bring plenty of opportunities to Port Alfred for children while keeping them away from wrongdoing thus presenting opportunities to work from a young age on their futures already,” Nelson said,

Nelson’s dream for the Training Ship Prince Alfred is he dreams of expanding the programme to the point where they can rent premises on the river, complete with their own private jetty. His goal is to have a collaborative environment where numerous individuals and organisations can come together to nurture and develop the leaders of tomorrow, right in the heart of our small town.

“Our program sparks a strong interest in joining the navy for some kids, while others explore alternative career paths. To cater to diverse aspirations, we collaborate with various organizations to equip students with a broad range of skills. The navy offers a wide array of career options, including medicine, administration, engineering, law, and more. However, we also partner with other organizations to teach valuable skills like computer literacy, first aid, and basic firefighting. These skills can be applied in everyday life and even lead to careers beyond the navy, including private sector opportunities. Our goal is to empower students with versatile skills, enabling them to pursue their chosen path with confidence,” said Nelson.

By bringing the community together, Nelson hopes to create a thriving hub that will provide a supportive and empowering space for local youth to grow and thrive. He envisions a future where the Training Ship Prince Alfred is a beacon of hope and opportunity, shaping the next generation of leaders and making a lasting impact on the town.

The South African Sea Cadet Corps was established in 1908 in Cape Town, modeled after the British Sea Cadet Corps. The corps quickly expanded to other coastal cities, including Durban, Port Elizabeth, and East London, during the 1910s and 1920s. As World War II broke out, Sea Cadets played a vital role in supporting the war effort, with many cadets serving in the South African Navy.

In the post-war period, the corps continued to grow and focus on nautical training, discipline, and community service. The 1950s and 1960s saw Sea Cadets participating in various international events, including the Commonwealth Naval Cadet Association. Following South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s, the corps underwent transformation and expansion, embracing diversity and inclusivity.

Today, the South African Sea Cadets continue to thrive, with units across the country providing young people with valuable skills, training, and character development. The corps remains committed to its founding principles of fostering a sense of duty, discipline, and service among South Africa’s youth. Through its rich history and ongoing activities, the South African Sea Cadets have become an integral part of the country’s maritime heritage. Source: https://seacadets.za.org/history.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 1, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

