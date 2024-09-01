SUBSCRIBE
NSRI SAFETY ALERT: Sunday September 1, 2024

The NSRI and emergency services are appealing to the public to be cautious along the coastline as storm seas plus the new moon spring tide that peaks on Tuesday September 3 will contribute to dangerous conditions along South Africa’s coastline. Spring tides and rough seas caused by recent cold front and deep sea storms may cause stronger than normal rip currents. Some areas along the coast may be cut off from the mainland during the spring high tide. Paddlers, boaters, sailors, bathers, coastal hikers and shoreline anglers are urged to be extremely cautious during this spring tide phase. Conditions will reduce in intensity towards the end of next week.

Source: NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

