Heat is on after heads set the bar for Universities Boat Race

The 2024 Rand Merchant Bank Universities Boat Race is producing waves of excitement after Thursday’s head races (time trials) on the Kowie determined the placings for the A and B division finals.

Tuks and UCT will once again be slugging it out in the Men’s A Premier final at 2pm on Saturday and the women’s A final will be contested between the formidable Tuks contingent and University of Johannesburg at 4pm.

The men’s A final promises to be another humdinger of a race as a desperate Tuks crew tries to prise the title from UCT’s grasp. UCT surprised friend and foe last year when they performed briliantly in the final to break Tuks’ dominance to win the coveted Universities Boat Races trophy.

UCT showed in the heads race on Thursday, that Tuks have a job on their hands to grab back the title after the Cape crew finished the 4.4km distance .01.1sec faster (18:30.9) than their Pretoria rivals (18:32.0) who have been dominant over the last decade.

Phumelele Tshabalala, Tuks mens captain, said his team acquitted themselves well and stuck to their plans.

“It was really good … our goal was really just to stick to the plan – to just be ruthless and stick to our speeds … don’t deviate from the plan, regardless of conditions and I think we did that really well.”

“We are confident this year because there is never a time when you don’t race to win especially when it comes to Tuks.”

UCT captain Stefan Breytenbach said the conditions were very tough and they were definitely in the mix to retain the title.

“The headwinds were tough and it was certainly the toughest conditions I’ve raced in, but I would say we’ll definitely be up on the high end of it (in Saturday’s final).”

The notorious “Killing Fields” a straight up 2km paddle on the flat part of the river was once again an arduous challenge for most of the rowers.

“For sure it makes it a lot harder and tiring, but very importantly, our oars get blown around by the wind especially with the headwinds, so it makes keeping things neat and tidy a lot more difficult on the river.”

The crack A Tuks women’s team are hot favourites for the title after coming through their heat 1:39sec faster than their UJ counterparts and will be keen to show them a clean pair of heels come the premier final for 1st and 2nd against their cross-border rivals at 4pm on Saturday.

UCT women’s A team are favourites for 3rd place for Saturday’s finals for 3rd and 4th positions after they finished their heats in 22:28.9 which was 01:03.6sec faster than their Cape rivals.

In the men’s A division third and fourth spot will be contested on Saturday between Maties (19:18.4) and UJ (20:55.8).

Maties who have been used to finishing in the top six or seven places over the years, are definitely a team on the up after a recruitment drive, boat acquisitions and a significant investment in to the sport by the University of Stellenbosch.

The Men’s B division race finals on Saturday September 14 for 1st and 2nd position will be contested between Tuks and UCT with the Cape Unit ending up 0.36.3sec slower than their rivals in the heats. The Women’s B finals also scheduled for Saturday for 1st and 2nd position, mirrors the same line-up, with UCT coming in 1:12.0 slower than their Pretoria counterparts over the 4.4km distance in the heats.

Senior Race official, Gordon Dodge, said the heats went well and with no incidents reported.

“Overall it went very well. We were expecting high winds but it was great to see the winds stayed away; it still was quite tricky conditions … feedback from the rowers it was quite tricky. Strong wind in the Bay of Biscay and then strong tailwinds which made for very interesting very challenging rowing spectacle.

“We were on time with all the races, which is really good. The rain stayed away which is always nice. The river was extremely quiet which helps us a lot … a big thanks to the community and those who were on the water. The fisherfolk were really respectful and they really enjoyed the rowing which was great to see.

“We had a couple of clashes particularly around the sharp corners … and it is always the thing the officials are looking at apart from the fact the wind changes and blows one boat in to another and rowers also trying to take the best line … but, thankfully, the clashes were resolved by the rowers themselves and there was nothing we had to do to step in.”

2024 RMB Universities’ Boat Race – Heads Race Results

Share this: Tweet



