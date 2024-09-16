SANRAL cautions motorists of possible temporary closure of section of N2 Highway in Gqeberha

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced that the westbound carriageway of the N2 highway, between John Tallant and Settlers Way in Gqeberha, may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane due to forecasted high sea swells from Tuesday, 17 September 2024 through to Friday, 20 September 2024.

During the full closure, westbound traffic will be diverted via the John Tallant Interchange along Old Grahamstown Road as well as the temporary cross-overs on the median island to a two-way traffic system on the eastbound carriageway.

SANRAL is implementing these measures to reduce the impact (delays) to road users in the event of overtopping of the sea wall (dolosse) which usually results in debris deposits on the westbound carriageway. Motorists are urged to cooperate and drive with extreme caution.

“The road maintenance team will be on standby to ensure that the effects of the high waves on the shoreline do not impact road users for a longer period. SANRAL and a special operational Task team will continue to monitor the sea conditions. We urge motorists to obey instructions from traffic officials for diversions,” said Danfred Adams, Project Manager for the routine maintenance of the N2 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

