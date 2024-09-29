Local rower represents SA in Italy

SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO

Lunga Mcetywa, a former manager of the Nemato Rowing Club, proudly represented South Africa at the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Genoa, Italy, held from September 6 to 8. Mcetywa, who hails from Port Alfred, has been a key figure in the local rowing scene since joining the Nemato Rowing Club in 2006, and this year marked his second appearance at the coastal rowing world championships.

Mcetywa is currently an East London-based rowing coach, he is training athletes from multiple teams, including the Buffalo Rowing Club, the University of Fort Hare (UFH), and Walter Sisulu University (WSU). With his expertise and leadership, he is helping develop the potential of local rowers, fostering a strong rowing culture within the region.

Reflecting on his journey into rowing, Mcetywa recalled how he initially stumbled into the sport. “In high school, I tried soccer and rugby, but I wasn’t very good. When Nemato Rowing Club was recruiting, I had no idea what rowing was, but I knew it was a water sport, and that intrigued me. Luckily, I made it through the selection process, and I’ve never looked back.”

The World Rowing Coastal Championships, known for their challenging and exhilarating conditions, saw competitors from across the globe racing in various boat categories, including solos, doubles, mixed doubles, and coxed quads, over distances of 4km and 6km. The open sea courses were filled with buoys, chicanes, and turning points, adding to the difficulty of the event.

“This year’s championships were an incredible experience,” Mcetywa said. “The level of competition is always high, and the unpredictable weather makes coastal rowing even more thrilling. Competing alongside some of the best rowers in the world is something I’ll always cherish.”

Mcetywa had the opportunity to meet and learn from Olympic medalists, including New Zealand’s Michael Brake and Joseph Sullivan, as well as American rowers Chris Bak and Kory Rogers, who have all earned accolades at previous world championships. “It’s an honour to compete with athletes of that caliber, and it motivates me to keep improving.”

While the championships were a significant milestone in his rowing career, Mcetywa also spoke candidly about the personal challenges he faced growing up in a township. “Rowing was more than just a sport for me; it was my escape. I went through tough times personally, and the two hours I spent at the rowing club every day helped me cope. It gave me something to look forward to and kept me focused.”

Over the years, Mcetywa has taken on leadership roles within the rowing club, including captaincy and coaching, and has expanded his influence by coaching other sports, such as gymnastics and fencing. “These roles helped me grow as a person and gave me the confidence to mentor others.”

In his message to the youth of Port Alfred, Mcetywa offered words of encouragement: “Find your passion and stick with it. There will be challenges along the way, but focus on the small victories. They are the steppingstones to greater success. And for those who feel they aren’t good at any sport, give rowing a try it might be the one for you.”

Mcetywa’s journey from Port Alfred to the world stage is a shining example of the power of determination and passion. His story continues to inspire local youth, proving that no matter where you come from, great achievements are within reach.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 19, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

