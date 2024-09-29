Visually challenged rower strikes gold

Visually challenged rower, Tanna Diplock, has overcome adversity to become an integral part of the crack Pretoria University A women’s rowing squad.

The former Clarendon High pupil, who is “legally blind” is a key figure in the formidable Tuks squad who powered to victory in the University Sports South Africa Boat Race on the Kowie against UJ on Saturday.

Tanna, a Sports Science student, who is in her first year of rowing with the A squad, goes conscientiously about her tasks preparing the boat before and after races – there are no special favours here.

“I am not fully blind, I am legally blind , which means I have very low vision … the legal aspect is for example, I cannot drive and it’s not ideal for me to own a firearm … things like that.”

The young rower says she and her brother have suspected Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and are the only family members living with the condition. RP is a group of rare eye diseases that affect the retina (the light-sensitive layer of tissue in the back of the eye).

She has not let the setback get her down after kicking off her rowing career at Clarendon in 2019 in Grade 8. “My mum used to row … she got me rowing; because I was not able to do ball sports when I was younger.”

“I rowed for Clarendon which I enjoyed … but it could get frustrating sometimes because we were young teenagers. I just feel that university folks are more sympathetic.”

Tanna says the rowing transition from Clarendon to Tuks is a few steps up and especially tougher training schedules made it a bit more of a challenging prospect.

“Our training schedules are a lot more hectic and we are also a lot more dependent on the crews and the coxes, to make the decisions, whereas with school rowing it is a lot more up to the coach.”

The determined rower says her ”other senses” play an important role on the water during competition.

“I would rely a lot more on other senses, so I’ll be listening to the seats of the boat going forward, the blades clicking … going in to the water; so when I get shoved forward I know I am out of time … so I’ll go … ‘ehrmm that wasn’t right’ … and I just have to fix it up as I go along.

“I am on the bow pair of our eights and I’ve just got to make sure I get my blade in the water so I help balance the boat … so if we don’t get it in the water we’re just going to fall to the side, so I just gotta keep moving.”

She says it is probably the discipline that is required from a top level rower that drew her to the sport.

“There are a lot of life-skills which one learns from rowing as opposed to other sports. There is a lot of discipline … you also meet a lot of different people … and learn a lot about time management.”

Tanna says despite her condition, she is never made to feel out of place or different among the Tuks rowing community. However, she admits to at times getting frustrated.

“Sometimes I do feel like lost … and ask, ‘what the heck is going on?’, she says with an infectious laugh. “But seriously … here I get a lot more support than I probably got at school. I really have a tough shell, so I don’t like people seeing me emotional … I internalise my stress.”

Close friend Jayden Pretorius, who doubles as teammate and roommate, is seated right next to her. In fact, Jayden can be seen at Tanna’s side a lot of the time.

“We were put in the bucket of the eights … which means we row right behind each other; which means we got really close there,” says Jayden.

“We only became close through rowing … we also gym together which is really fun. I really thought it is better that I do step up and help Tanna because with Tuks rowing I knew we’re going to do everything together.

When Jayden is asked if she ever feels pressure when having to assist her close friend … there is a moment’s silence. Tanna turns to her friend and says: ‘you can say yes’ and laughter reverberates around the venue.

“Everyone in our rowing crew assists Tanna … they are always asking ‘where is Tanna’ … ‘watch the A-frame in front of you, Tanna’ … or ‘watch the tressel’ … everyone is on board,” says Jayden.

“She (Tanna) definitely teaches me to be more disciplined and patient … I was quite harsh in the beginning perhaps but I have definitely softened up.”

Tanna says her sense of humour helps relieve tension around her condition in group situations.

“It gets complicated…people are sometimes too scared to say what needs to be said. I have so many blind jokes and I just keep firing them with it when I am with our crew – and they of course fire back,” she says laughing.

In terms of a rowing career she reckons it’s very much “go with the flow from here”.

“It will be difficult to balance work and rowing at the same time. Our national rowing team because they have to practice two three times a day they won’t have time for a 9-5 job.”

“I love coming to Port Alfred. I’ve been coming here since my school days. We went to the shop for snacks the other day, and so many people stopped us to chat … the people here truly are awesome.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 19, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

