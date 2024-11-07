New Suzuki Swift to take off in PA

Lens Auto Suzuki Port Alfred have launched the new Swift Suzuki range at their Bathurst Rd premises following a nationwide campaign launch on Saturday November 2.

Franchise owner, Steven van der Merwe, said improvements had been made to the old Swift range which is already a well-established vehicle.

The five models in the new Suzuki Swift range include an entry-level Swift 1.2GL, (R219,900) with manual transmission, to the range-topping 1.2 GLX CVT (continuous variable transmission).. All models in the new Suzuki Swift range are equipped with the brand’s new generation Z12E that delivers 60 kW and 112 Nm.

With the 1.2GLX the halogen projector headlamps of other Swift models are replaced with automatic LED projector headlamps. The side mirrors close automatically on this model.

Suzuki has also replaced the alloy wheels of the GL+ model with polished, diamond cut alloy wheels on 185/65 R15 tyres. Inside the cabin of the GLX, the digital climate control is enhanced with fully automatic climate control.

Suzuki online says the infotainment system is inched up to 9” from the GL+ model’s 7” For buyers of the 1.2 GLX with CVT, there are also paddle shifts behind the steering wheel.

The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual is available at R264 900 and the GLX with CVT rounds off the range at R284 900.

“The Swift has been Suzuki’s real big seller and it’s a good value for money car … it’s got a good reputation and has a low fuel consumption,” says van der Merwe

He says safety and reliability have always been mainstays of the Swift model.

The Swift 1.2 GL+ with the choice of a five-speed manual transmission or CVT offers the best of all worlds, says Suzuki online. Customers can expect all of the features listed above, as well as 185/65 R15 alloy wheels and a 7” touchscreen infotainment system is included as standard.

For convenience there are steering wheel control buttons for the audio and hands-free phone system.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are integrated into the system. Suzuki has also added an integrated rear-view camera that will display on the infotainment system when in reverse. The Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ with manual transmission will be available at R239 900 and the CVT-equipped version will retail for R259 900.

The new model has a new highly refined three-cylinder engine with the same power as the 4-cylinder engine, says Van de Merwe.

Suzuki online says however it offers lower fuel consumption thanks to a new multipoint fuel-injection system, improved thermal management and, of course, the low overall curb weight of as little as 908kg (model) dependent.

“Lighter fuel economy in a car which is already an economical vehicle in terms of fuel consumption,” acknowledges van der Merwe.

Reliability and after-sales service are important components of this purchase he says. “Suzuki’s got the 5-year 2,000km warranty and a 2-year 30,000 service plan.”

The entire new Suzuki Swift range has power steering, digital climate control, a digital information display in the instrument cluster, three-point seatbelts for all five occupants, rear LED tail lamps with a high-mounted LED stop lamp, an immobiliser and alarm, rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors.

Also standard across the range is electric windows on all four doors, a height adjustable driver’s seat and a rear bench that can fold in a 60/40 configuration. More importantly, all models in the new Suzuki Swift line-up have six airbags as standard.

“The nice thing about Swift is that the warranty claim rate is very low … so that just shows how good is the reliability. Currently the Swift entry level is Avis’ big rental car acquisition,” says van der Merwe.

“In Port Alfred we are the service agents with the service section located in Makhanda … you can drop your car here (in Bathurst Rd) and we take it through to Makhanda,” added van der Merwe.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 7, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

