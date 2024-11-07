Small fish arrive in large quantities

PORT ALFRED ROCK & SURF

The 3rd round of the Pick n Pay Claude Pittaway Round Robin took place on November 2. It was a fantastic day even though the water was a little cool. A little cloudy but it still produced fish, albeit small fish but we don’t complain when it produces. Eleven different species of fish, totalling 81 fish with a weight of 73.7kg were caught. Attendance on the beach was once again very good to see. All our comps are catch and release, so this way we further the life of the fish.

The weigh-in was handle smoothly by our weigh masters and prize giving was handled by chairman Gary du Randt at the Country club We have a complement of 10 teams of 4 anglers, making up the Round Robin competitions, with a number of individual anglers. It was so awesome to see so many of the partners supporting their anglers as well as having the juniors in our company for the prize giving and the braai after.

The following were the achievements of the anglers: Biggest in the species were as follows:

Dusky Cob – shared by Kyle Vivier and Dave Kemp 1.36kg; Bronze Bream – Jason Sharrock 1.85kg; Black Musselcracker – Heinrich Janse van Rensburg 1.64kg; White Musselcracker – Darian Keeton 1.23kg; White Steenbras – Paul Knight 0.64kg; Zebra – shared by Russell Dales and Gary du Randt 0.62kg; Blacktail – Natassha Vivier 1.14kg and a NEW Ladies Record; Galjoen – Justin

Crouse 0.78kg; Shad – Paul Knight 0.68kg; Spotted Grunter – Deon Marais 1.2kg; Cape Stumpnose – Matt Kethro 0.52kg..

Top angler for the day went to Rodney Yendall with 8.8kg, top U16 Naude Pienaar 2.37kg, top Lady Shannen Kethro 1.96kg, top Masters Darian Keeton 5.35kg and top Grand Master Rodney Yendall with 8.8kg.Top team for the day was Gary du Randt’s team the Lost Seamen with 243 points. Catch of the day went to Natassha Vivier with the new ladies record Blacktail of 1.14kg, and then there were some special prizes to build a bit of gees amongst the teams and individuals.

A VERY BIG thank you goes out to all our sponsors who make prize giving possible. Pick n Pay, Kraft Alchemy, Prestons, Phil’s Car Wash & Valet, 1826, Sports ‘n All, Astron R72, Nifty Boating, Buco, The Local Choice Pharmacy, Rosehill Superspar, Siyakhula Trading, Jacks Paint & Hardware, Fish SA, John Tarr, Tyremart, Team the Lost Seamen, JF Construction and Magical Gardens, the Reel Mechanic, The Tab, The Chef Pantry.

Should you wish to become a sponsor or a member please contact Gary du Randt on 0823249448 to arrange a meeting, or email portalfredrocknsrf@gmail.com. Our next fixture takes place on November 16, 2024. It will be fished at Boknes/Cannon Rocks as it’s our annual comp with Alex Angling Club and starts @ 6am. Stywe Lyne. Also see our Facebook Page Port Alfred Rock & Surf for more details, upcoming events, pictures and latest news regarding members and our activities.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 7, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

