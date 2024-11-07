Qonce wins Masters Charity Cup

Qonce Masters Football Club pulled out all the stops to win a pulsating Port Alfred Masters Football Charity final 1-0 against Glen Grey Masters of Cape Town at Mamityi Gidana stadium on Sunday, bagging R15,000 for their efforts.

The third edition of the annual “charity” tournament which drew 16 teams from across the province and beyond, showcased a high standard of football from over-35 veterans who entertained fans on the sidelines.

Masters teams from Plettenberg Bay, Cape Town, Queenstown, Gqeberha, Knysna, Qonce and Port Alfred participated in the tournament.

Port Alfred Masters Football Club’s Zakes Vulani who organised the event, said the aim of the tournament was to also assist with charitable causes.

The semi-finals played at Port Alfred High School on Sunday were as tense as they come, with Glen Grey Masters beating Plettenberg Bay 2-0 in the first semi. The second between Qonce Masters and Zeleni ended in a 2-1 victory for the former.

The final, which moved to Mamityi Gidana in eNdlovini later in the afternoon between Qonce and Glen Grey under clear skies and cooler weather, proved a fitting tournament climax.

The game was a tactical one, with the teams sizing each other up in the early exchanges. Glen Grey with a former pro player in their ranks, maintained early pressure on the Qonce goal which kept shotstopper, Lungisile Bomvana, busy in goal.

Qonce came more and more in to the game after settling nerves, with central midfielder and man-of-the-match, Lwanda Soldati, pulling all the strings.

The cat-and-mouse approach continued with Qonce missing a sitter halfway through and Glen Grey spurning gilt-edged chances of their own. The second half produced more open play with both teams knowing a goal would not only break the deadlock, but possibly win it too.

Qonce had more chances in front of goal and probably edged their Cape Town rivals in the possession stakes. Their ability to apply pressure came good in the 55th minute when a pass from the right was met with a fine header from player of the tournament, Yanga Sigidi, who rose high to bury the ball in the net.

Qonce did not sit back on their 1-0 lead showing neat touches in midfield and doing great defensive work to keep Glen Grey who spurned one or two chances in front of goal, at bay. Craig Jones and Sithembele Nguru were a constant threat to the Qonce defence who held firm as their Cape rivals went in search of an equaliser.

Towards the end of the match as both sets of players started tiring, Grey began to make forays in to their opponents’ in-goal area but it was a little too late.

And joy and relief followed as the final whistle went, with Qonce coaching staff running on to the field to hug and congratulate their players.

Qonce’s, Soldati said though playing six matches over the weekend was tough, the spirit of football had prevailed.

“It is quite taxing as we played six games … but we were determined to keep the trophy in the Eastern Cape. We deserved the win because we didn’t concede in the semi and quarter-finals. We enjoyed the football, it was played in great spirit and it’s for a good cause too.”

Discipline

A happy Qonce coach, Andile Matsitsi agreed that the tournament was all about the spirit of football.

“It’s all about discipline; if you don’t have disicipline it’s pointless playing. We work together, we win together and we lose together … here you have to be a team player,” said Matsitsi. This tournament is also a channel to keep players away from drugs, crime and so on.”

Glen Grey coach, Khanyiso Swapi, said the tournament was not only about winning or losing.

“We are all here because we love football … it is good for community to get people together and to socialise and network … let’s try to show the kids that sport brings social cohesion.

“We have enjoyed the tournament … got here on Friday morning and booked in to a nice place in Canon Rocks and we enjoyed the scenery. Port Alfred is a beautiful town … it’s nice and quiet and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The tournament was well organised.”

Zakes Vulani of Port Alfred Masters Football Club says the tournament was a great success.

“We have achieved our goals. The tournament is growing … and this is our third edition. This is a charity tournament, so the idea is to give back to the community, working with Social Development to identify homes in need.

“This year we have assisted two families with uniforms and clothes for the children.”

“The tournament is definitely growing … we started with 8 then 12 and this year we had 16 clubs. “We are looking at increasing the number next year and the prize-money.

“We’d like to thank Astron Port Alfred, Spar and Ndlambe Municipality who came forward to assist with sponsorship,” said Vulani.

The runners up received R7,000 plus silver medals while the 3rd place team, Plettenberg Bay Masters, received R3,000 plus bronze medals.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 7, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

