Police search for kidnapped shopkeeper

Business owner’s car found abandoned

Nemato police are investigating a case of business burglary and kidnapping after being called out to a spaza shop in Joe Slovo Road, Nemato, last night.

Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said that shortly after 10pm on Monday December 2, a 40-year-old shopkeeper was closing up his Joe Slovo Street, Nemato, shop when four people wearing hoodies and caps and carrying firearms approached him.

“They started threatening him and demanding money,” McCarthy said. “It is further alleged that one of the suspects pointed the firearm against the back of his head and ordered his brother, 27, who was at the time locked inside the shop, to open the door.”

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and sweets before taking the 40-year-old man, an Ethophian immigrant, and forcing him into his own metallic blue Toyota Corolla.

According to police reports, while the police were still at the crime scene, they received information from the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit that the vehicle had been found abandoned in an open field in Thornhill.

The kidnapped man has not yet been found and investigations are ongoing, McCarthy said on Tuesday December 3.

