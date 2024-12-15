SUBSCRIBE
Spring tide safety alert – strong sea currents, rip currents and higher tides

NSRI, Police, lifeguards and the emergency services are appealing to bathers, boaters, sailors, paddlers, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious as the full moon Spring tide, that peaks, on Sunday, 15th December, bringing a higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide, that will last well into the new week, may cause stronger than normal sea currents and rip currents, cut off some coastal hiking trails and affect coastal shoreline anglers during the high tide.

While sea currents and rip currents are unpredictable at all times the concerns are that with the 2nd high tide of the day peaking during the mid afternoon, between 3.15 pm and 4.30 p.m. the outgoing tide may cause sea and rip currents to be stronger than normal.

Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards during lifeguard duty times.

Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.

