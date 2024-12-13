Top 10 beach safety tips from the NSRI

With the official start of the school holidays, the NSRI hs asked the public to keep safety top of mind, especially when in or close to water. Below are their top 10 water safety tips. Here on the SUnshine Coast the NSRI’s Survival Swimming programme takes place on Saturday 14 December at Kariega River, Kenton-on-Sea and 3 January at Bushmans River. It’s free!

THE NSRI’S TOP 10 SAFETY TIPS

Alcohol and swimming or boating

Avoid Alcohol and Swimming or boating.

Swimming or boating after consuming Alcohol puts your life at significant risk.

When consuming alcohol and supervising children near water, your attention is compromised.

We do not drink and drive; the same dangers apply to going into water and alcohol.

Supervision of children

Drowning is silent.

Parents and caregivers should watch their children in or near water. If they are having difficulty, there will be no splashing or call for help.

When in the water, an adult should be within arm’s reach of their child.

It is safest to go into the water and to swim in areas that lifeguards patrol.

A drowning can occur when you are distracted by social media on your mobile phone or decide to take a call. Be alert.

Dangerous Currents and lifeguarded beaches

Going into the water or swimming between lifeguard flags is safest.

Most people need help to identify dangerous currents or rip currents at beaches. Lifeguards can keep you safe between their flags – so rather go into the water there.

If you get caught in a current, do not panic; float and swim to the side (out of the current) before trying to swim back to the beach.

If you see someone who needs help, call a lifeguard or call the NSRI.

Try throwing something that floats to them.

You should only go into the water to try to help someone with floatation. A Pink Rescue Buoy or surfboard is a good example of floatation.

Know your emergency numbers

112 is the general emergency number in South Africa and a free call. If you dial 112, you can ask to be put through to the Police, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue or NSRI/Sea Rescue.

087 094 9774 is the National Sea Rescue Institute’s Emergency Operations Centre direct line. Any NSRI resource in the country can be activated from this centre.

Please think about what emergency numbers you may need and save your local emergency numbers in your phone before you need them.

If you suddenly need an emergency number you have not saved – Google it. (For example, if you Google NSRI or Sea Rescue, you will quickly find the emergency number).

Wear a lifejacket

NSRI volunteers always wear lifejackets on the water in their rescue boats, as should you. If the NSRI crew can work on their boats and conduct rescue missions wearing lifejackets, you can also get used to wearing them.

If you unexpectedly land in the water and become too tired or cold, you may no longer be able to stay afloat. A lifejacket will save your life.

Choose a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) or lifejacket that suits your activity on the water. Ask experts for advice online or in a store.

NSRI SafeTRX

The RSA SafeTRX App monitors a small craft journey and alerts emergency contacts nominated by the user (family and friends) should they fail to return to shore on time. This free cell phone application enables the user to plot their intended course, store essential emergency numbers that NSRI can use if they fail to return from their trip, give NSRI their location at all times during their trip, provide the user with the ability to call an emergency by the push of a button and giving NSRI your exact position throughout our rescue response if you press the emergency button. It only works where there is a cell phone signal.

Features include an Emergency Call button, which allows you to make a distress call quickly from the application. The app sends an emergency location update to the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre and your emergency contacts if you have a cell phone connection.

Track-only mode can be used to begin tracking at a touch of a button.

Heavy rainfall and flooding (Summer rainfall areas)

Do not attempt to cross a fast-flowing river on foot or in a car.

If you need to cross a river in a vehicle that is not flowing fast, walk through using a stick for support and check the depth before driving into the water.

Fast-flowing rivers are extremely dangerous. Do not attempt to rescue a person trapped in a vehicle or who is being swept away. Call for help.

Learn Survival Swimming

If you suddenly find yourself out of your depth and can float, you can return to safety.

NSRI Survival Swimming teaches you to hold your breath, open your eyes in the water (to orient yourself so you know which way to swim), float, and move a short distance through the water.

Learn bystander CPR

If a person is not breathing, call for help.

Push hard and fast in the centre of their chest )100 – 120 chest compressions per minute)

Keep going until professional help arrives, or you are too tired to continue.

When using a boat with an engine, always use a kill switch

A Kill switch is a special cord connecting a switch on the throttles to the person driving the boat.

If that person falls and loses control of a boat, the kill switch is pulled, and the engine stops.

Never move away from the throttles or remove the kill switch when the engine is in gear.

