Progress update on Van der Riet Street sewer replacement

Photo series showing progress made in replacing the faulty sewerage line in Port Alfred’s Van der Riet Street.

FRIDAY 13 DECEMBER 2024

The out-of-stock ‘manhole’ structure – manufactured, cured and brought from Gqeberha – has been put in place; the main sewer lines from Main Street and Van der Riet Street aligned inside it; layers of fill have been brought, laid and compacted along the street; repaving has started. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Kowie Hardware has been one of the businesses most affected by the disruption. Owner Vanessa Gerber said on Friday (December 13: “They have made tremendous progress this week. [Infrastructure director] Dr Vithi told me on site this morning that they were pushing hard to open the bridge tonight or tomorrow. It will be amazing if they can. That will give Van der Riet street, Wharf and upper Main Street the opportunity to do business in the next week and a half till Christmas.

“Dr Vithi has been on site regularly, which really impressed me, as it shows how involved she has been in the project being successful. The engineers have also been keeping us up to date which has really helped a lot and seeing them on site gives a lot of confidence.

“Once again I can only say a huge thank you to all the people, which includes the labour and other workman, working hard on this project, for getting it done with the speed they have.”

MONDAY 9 DECEMBER

While good progress had been made towards refilling the road north of Putt Bridge, the huge excavation at the junction of Main Street and Van der Riet Street (left) remained a nightmare: the massive vertical sewer, already weakened and compromised, broke during the digging, blocking the sewer line with rocks, sand and broken concrete. A replacement reinforce concrete structure would have to be ordered, manufactured from scratch, cured and brought from the Gqeberha supplier. Pictures: SUE MACLENNAN

TUESDAY 3 DECEMBER

Whichever way you looked at it, the challenges looked insurmountable: a tangle of sub-surface infrastructure; the twice-daily high tide filling the excavation site and making it impossible to work in for a few hours – then causing the hole to collapse further; and furious businesspeople predicting that their festive season trade, at the heart of Port Alfred’s tourism precinct, would likewise go down the drain. Pictures: SUE MACLENNAN

FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER

Stunned residents came from miles, aghast at what looked like a disaster. Pictures: SUE MACLENNAN

22 AUGUST 2024

Van der Riet Street enjoys prime river frontage and the Kowie River is the Seine of Port Alfred. A single townhouse unit at the north end of Van der Riet Street was sold earlier this year for R1.4 million. The property two doors downriver was last sold for R2.9 million – and that was 13 years ago. But businesses in the vicinity that fork out up to R13 000 a month in rental alone are tearing their hair out. Picture (August 8, 2024): Sue Maclennan

