Surf coach, NSRI the heroes of dramatic river mouth rescue

NSRI and surf coach rescue capsized boat, crew

National Sea Rescue Insitute (NSRI) volunteers and Port Alfred surf coach Kye Macgregor were the heroes of a dramatic rescue operation in the Kowie River mouth on Saturday January 18.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the organisation’s Port Alfreed duty crew were activated at At 1.54pm on Saturday, January 18 following multiple eyewitness reports of a boat capsized in the Kowie River Mouth.

“There were two men onboard, now reported to be in the water,” Lambinon said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The NSRI’s rescue of a capsized 14-foot fishing boat and its two crew. Pictures: MARCUS HACKART

Under the command of coxswain Juan Pretorius, the NSRI rescue craft Lotto Challenger was launched from their Port Alfred Station 11 rescue base.

Members of the public who witnessed the operation remarked on how quickly and efficiently it had been carried out. Among them were Marcus Hackart and his family. Marcus shared the photographs above, as well as the video footage we posted on our Facebook page.

NSRI rescue swimmers went to the shoreline at East Pier.

“On arrival on the scene we found the two adult male casualties, from the East Rand, Gauteng, being assisted out of the water by local good Samaritan Kye McGregor, who had waded into the water to assist them to get up on to East Pier,” Lambinon said.

Both men had been wearing life jackets.

Lambinon said it it appeared that their 14-foot fishing ski-boat capsized in the 2 to 3 metre sea swells, in 15- to 20-knot south westerly winds, as they were exiting the Kowie River Mouth to go to sea.

NSRI rescue swimmers and NSRI medics medically assessed the two men who were found to not be injured.

The NSRI crew on their rescue craft established a towline to their capsized boat and towed it to a sand bank near the NSRI rescue base. There they righted the boat, towed it to a slipway and handed the boat back to the two men.

“No further assistance was required,” Lambinon said.

NSRI commended the eyewitnesses for swiftly raising the alarm and MacGregor for his assistance helping them out of the water.

Macgregor is head coach at Port Alfred’s Shaka Surf School, found by his dad, the late surfing legend Dave Macgregor.

“I was just at the beach spending time with my brother – he was going back to the UK the next day,” Kye told TOTT. “As we were about to leave, I noticed a boat heading out of the river mouth. As I strted to reverse out of the parking, I saw the boat flip.”

Kye didn’t hesistate. In his flip-flops, he jumped out of the car and ran down east pier s fast as he could.

“I just wanted to make sure everyone was okay,” he said. “I’ve done first aid training at the NSRI base in Port Alfred and I knew I could help someone until the NSRI and ambulance people got there.”

As it was, the two crewmen didn’t need further asssistance.

Posted on the school’s page was as follows: “One witness said they’d never seen anyone run faster than Kye —true hero vibes! Massive shoutout to the local NSRI for their quick response and incredible work as always. Just another day in the life of our salty surf school waterman. So relieved everyone is safe!”

Share this: Tweet



