Port Alfred’s school programme propels youth to new heights

The sky’s the limit for selected learners after the official announcement of a new “groundbreaking” R70m aviation school studies pilot programme launched by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane at Port Alfred’s 43 Air School on Friday.

The three-phase project lift-off, a partnership between the provincial education department, the 43 Air School, provincial government and Port Alfred High, sees 50 learners in total – 25 Grade 10s and 25 from the matric class of 2024 – hand-picked to pursue aviation studies, thanks to a R70m bursary programme.

The post-matric pupils who were selected from 12 districts will receive training through 43 Air School as early as this year towards obtaining a commercial pilot’s licence based on maths and science results.

The second programme sees 25 Grade 10 pupils from 12 districts attend Port Alfred High to receive tuition in aviation studies in addition to the standard curriculum. They will attend 43 Air School to receive tuition in aviation studies on selected afternoons.

At the launch event in the Air School hall attended by high-powered dignitaries among them, Mabuyane, national and provincial education officials, business stakeholders, teachers from various schools, and selected pupils who have been propelled into the aviation spotlight, admitted they were both excited and nervous at the same time.

Alphendale High’s Hlumelo Kanzi from the matric class of 2024, said she thought it was touch and go whether she would be selected for the programme and had to pinch herself that she had finally made it.

“It’s really unbelievable; the tests (to qualify) were tricky but here I am today and I am very excited about that. I do love flying actually as I have always been interested in aircraft and always been a dream of mine, but I haven’t really been exposed to it, until now.

“I am so excited … looking forward to it … I am so ready for this opportunity. My family is so proud; because they always knew I was interested in aviation and have been supportive of me,” said Kanzi.

Brendon Bauer, who attained six distinctions in the 2024 matric exams, is from Khanyisa High in Lusikisiki. He admitted at that moment his feelings were still mixed, but in a good way.

“I feel so stressed and excited at the same time; I don’t know how to explain it. I can’t believe it that I will be training here at the Air School; I am really elated actually.”

“Thoughts of being in aviation has always been a part of me since a young age… aircrafts and the entire engineering space … I have always been in love with it, so when the opportunity came to join the air school I did not hesitate,” said Bauer.

Dad, Bruce, who came brought his son all the way from Lusikisiki to support him, was ecstatic. “We’ve always supported him (Brendon) 100% … and this initiative is a great opportunity for the learners; we weren’t expecting so much.”

The Grade 10 learners who will be attending Port Alfred High will be exposed to aviation studies through a study curriculum run by 43 Air School.

Port Alfred High Grade 10 learner, Imange Mbande, 15, said she was feeling “wonderful” because the future was filled with opportunity. “This journey is about discovering new things … becoming a better person than I am, becoming the change, so right now this is the start of that change.”

Mbande said she would definitely pursue a career as a pilot and what she liked most about flying was “the thrill of actually being in the air”.

Earlier, Mabuyane, accompanied by provincial education MEC Fundile Gade and 43 Air School CEO, Attie Niemann, was given a guided tour of the school.

On the walkabout, Mabuyane seemed surprised at the number of foreigners pursuing aviation studies at the school, prompting him to say that he would like to see more young people “from our region” being exposed to aviation.

Questions were forthcoming from media present that even though the department of basic education had targeted previously disadvantaged learners to pursue aviation studies, that the initiative could be viewed in some quarters as “only benefiting a privileged few”.

“This is groundbreaking indeed; this part of our skills revolution for the Eastern Cape … we need to develop our young people; we need to develop their skill,” was Mabuyane’s reply.

“We need to also develop global citizens, who are competent and can do the work in a developing world. It is quite heartwarming because these youngsters would never have thought they would get this opportunity today to study aviation.”

Mabuyane said as provincial government they would like to develop the initiative further in conjunction with the education department to the point that the focus was not only honed in on aviation per se.

“Our intention is to go bigger … to diversify and not only focus on pure aviation because the value chain is important. So we would like to see them being trained in engineering skills (aeronautical engineering). Currently here (at 43 Air School) they are doing it on a limited scale. We have told them (stakeholders) that we would like to grow and develop the initiative further and branch it out in to engineering to give young people an opportunity in that sector also,” said Mabuyane.

“There are about 45,000 matrics who passed with a bachelors .. I can tell you in the whole country there are close to 200,000 learners who are going to battle to find space at universities this year … so there is huge competition, therefore we should focus on growth frontiers that can develop skills,” he added.

Education MEC Gade said he was a “happy” political head and described the initiative as a groundbreaking moment for the region and South Africa.

“So providing a gateway for the community we serve as lawmakers and regulators makes me happy. You can’t only have (potential) pilots coming from across the globe (to study) without using your own capacity as provincial government.

“We are paying R1.4m per kid (bursary) as government so that we can have authority over the process.”

The provincial education’s department’s concept document outlines strategic objectives of implementing an aviation curriculum in the province.

Chulekazi Xundu-Banda, acting chief director for curriculum in the Eastern Cape and project leader says among the objectives are diversification of the curriculum to afford learners more opportunities needed in a developing world, to address the skills mismatch between education and the labour market and to reduce the number of people in the NEET category and thereby reduce levels of unemployment.

“Phase 2 of the implementation is construction of a new school which will be situated adjacent to 43 Air School. This facility will serve as the primary site for the full-scale aviation school with hostel facilities to accommodate learners from Port Alfred. The school will supply the theoretical part of training and the air school the practical aspect and specialised training,” she said.

After the pilot project and completion of construction phase 3 (post-2025) will focus on the long-term sustainability of the programme. This will involve expanding enrolment and continuously enhancing the curriculum to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the school and relevance to market demands, Xundu Banda said.

The school’s CEO Niemann said the process had been “long” to get to the official launch but felt “good” about the milestone achievement.

“I feel good … it’s been a long process to get to this point and there have been severe challenges; it’s a programme that can be disruptive to our (current) operations if not managed correctly, because we are a full school and a busy school but we decided to go that route, to reach out to the local community and get the kids involved.

Niemann’s 43 Air School focuses on training pilots for commercial airliners or any feeder or private airliners with the qualifications obtained. He says if growth leans towards expanding aviation studies as well as engineering studies, they would have to boost infrastructure build.

“We have a long-term plan to build a full aero-maritime school here and partnering with the department of education but for the interim till we get there, Port Alfred High has offered to start the programme. What is every evident is that our facility is way too small for what’s needed; we will need at least three of four schools in the Eastern Cape like this in time to come if we want to develop the programme further.”

