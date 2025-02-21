Tourism reflects on bumper season

Fine weather, an efficient and responsive municipality, new offerings from local businesses and neighbouring towns abuzz with live events made for an exceptionally good 2024/25 tourism season. A survey conducted by Sunshine Coast Tourism among 27 members and 46 Port Alfred residents had 19% of respondents declaring it their best season ever. The same percentage said their season revenue was more than 120% of the same period last year. This included 80% of food and beverage businesses.

These results were shared by Sunshine Coast Tourism chairperson Wouter Hensens at a well attended networking and season reportback meeting at the Kowie Pub & Grill in Van der Riet Street.

The weather, a clean town, clean and functional beaches, the new East Beach kiosk, visitors who were wiling to spend, the new padel courts, a family friendly atmosphere and the new signage at the beaches were the positive aspects named by respondents. Public drinking, a paucity of events for youngsters, aggressive “car guards” (Bathurst), water quality (Bathurst), a paucity of tourism direction boards and loud music events that continued into the early hours were areas that impacted negatively.

Compliments for the municipality were that the town was clean; there was adequate refuse removal; and verges were maintained (grass was cut).

Priorities for the next season, according to respondents, should be:

Road and Bushes to East Beach – Municipality

No roadworks over season – Municipality

Visible Traffic Control – Municipality / SAPS

Public Drinking – Municipality / SAPS

Christmas Décor – SCT

More Local Crafters – SCT

More (evening) Events – SCT

Tourism Direction Boards – SCT

Shut off time Music Events – Municipality

Disabled Parking Spots – Municipality

Sunshine Coast Tourism marketing portfolio holder, Justin Bekker, gave members a glimpse into what to expect during the six-day Port Alfred Easter Festival, which runs over the Easter weekends, from 16-21 April.

This year the Festival has expanded with an extra surfing competition and a second night of the music festival: previously Bands on the Beach, now Bands Innie Bush. Bekker said street markets, artisanal food and craft stalls, and sporting events including running, cycling, bodyboarding, bowls, and boxing would be on the programme.

NOW READ: Was 2024-2025 our best tourism season yet?

Share this: Tweet



