Petition launched after Bathurst robbery arrest

Stabbing victim hospitalised after couple attacked at toposcope

The Bathurst community has started a petition in a bid to ensure that a suspect arrested in connection with a vicious attack on a couple at the toposcope last weekend remains in custody for the duration of the trial.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday June 3 in connection with the attack and is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court on Thursday June 5*, according to South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. Nkohli said the charge was robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The arrest came three days after a knife-wielding suspect attacked and robbed a couple. Nkohli said that around 5pm on Saturday May 31 2025, a man armed with a knife attacked a couple sitting inside their vehicle parked near the toposcope in Bathurst.

“The suspect managed to steal two cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot. One of the victims sustained stabbed wounds in the upper body, and was treated at Port Alfred hospital,” Nkohli said in an earlier statement. On Monday, the suspect was still at large, and police were following all leads.

Meanwhile, the Bathurst community has been gathering signatures for a petition against the suspect being granted bail. Chairperson of the community policing forum Sector 2, Danie Boneschans, said they were deeply concerned by the severity of the attack and its impact on public safety, particularly in a location frequented by both residents and tourists.

“In response, and following guidance from SAPS, the community has initiated a petition requesting that bail be denied to the suspect. This petition reflects the collective voice of residents who are committed to justice, safety, and accountability. We continue to work closely with SAPS and community stakeholders to support lawful processes and ensure the wellbeing of all in Bathurst,” Boneschans said on Wednesday.

*An earlier article indicated the suspect’s first appearance would be on Wednesday June 4, based on information from SAPS who subsequently confirmed there had been delays and that the suspect’s first appearance would be on Thursday June 4.

