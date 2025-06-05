No bail for Bathurst stabbing accused

A suspect in the robbery of a couple at the Bathurst toposcope last weekend remains in custody after his first appearance in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court today Thursday June 5. The incident shook the local community who petitioned the court to deny bail for the suspect.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday June 3, three days after a knife-wielding suspect attacked and robbed a couple. South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that around 5pm on Saturday May 31 2025, a man armed with a knife attacked a couple sitting inside their vehicle parked near the toposcope in Bathurst.
“The suspect managed to steal two cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot.
“One of the victims sustained stabbed wounds in the upper body, and was treated at Port Alfred hospital,” Nkohli said in an earlier statement. On Monday, the suspect was still at large, and police were following all leads.
Today (Thursday June 5) the man was brought into court wearing a long grey coat-jersey, with a matching toque clutched in his left hand.
Before magistrate Lindelwa Figlan, he opted to apply for Legal Aid.
The prosecutor opposed the release from custody of the suspect, who confirmed abandoning a formal bail application. He was not asked to plead.
The matter is postponed to July 14 for further investigation. Among the evidence still required, the prosecutor said, was a completed J88 form – the medico-legal document completed by a doctor to indicate the extent and severity of injuries sustained during the commission of a crime.
The Bathurst Community Policing Sub-Forum (CPSF) yesterday submitted a petition to the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court, with around 400 signatures. Responding to a query from Talk of the Town earlier this week, chairperson Danie Boneschans said, “CPSF Sector 2 is aware of the recent incident involving a violent robbery at the Toposcope in Bathurst. We are deeply concerned by the severity of the attack and its impact on public safety, particularly in a location frequented by both residents and tourists.
“In response, and following guidance from SAPS, the community has initiated a petition requesting that bail be denied to the suspect. This petition reflects the collective voice of residents who are committed to justice, safety, and accountability. We continue to work closely with SAPS and community stakeholders to support lawful processes and ensure the wellbeing of all in Bathurst.”
Cool and unflustered, the suspect took time to gesture to a person in the public gallery as he was led away. His next appearance in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court is scheduled for July 14. He meanwhile remains in custody.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.