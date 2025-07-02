Dare to hear the soul of SA

Because I am a journalist, rumours interest me. Because I am a journalist, facts interest me more.
This is some of what I have heard on the Port Alfred streets and in our supermarkets this week:
-
Ooh, I hear that Festival has got very bad
-
I believe Festival’s gone downhill
-
Someone told me no-one’s going to shows
You get the picture. Perhaps you are one of these voices.
I have been at the National Arts Festival this week. I worked there as a journalist for four days, played there for two days, and am returning this weekend to do both things all over again. Before I go, some facts.
At the first performance I attended, I almost wept when the curtain went up and dancers – actual human dancers – floated onto the stage to the iconic opening bars of Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto. I had not realised how parched I was of the brilliant beauty that the human heart can make. South Africa breeds genius dancers who work at international-level companies – and they bring their gifts to our neighbourhood to transform us.
At another performance, this time an oratorio, a hundred or so musicians transported me on waves of impeccably-played sound to a land of optimism and glory, offering me a reminder of what we South Africans can do for each other if we dared enough.
Lucky for us, our artists do dare. So that we might nourish our souls with a choir of 40-plus voices accompanied by an orchestra, with spotlights that go on right when the soprano steps forward, with stand-up comedians unspooling joke after crack after acidic observation with no regard for our splitting sides, with national treasures like John Kani, with artists and crafters (many of them from the suburb of Bathurst), with Beethoven and Burt Bacharach, with fairytales and all-too-real tales.
This is some of what I observed this week:
-
This year’s festival is not like previous festivals.
-
I am also not like previous versions of myself (which two festivals were the same, BTW?)
-
Yes, many shows are poorly attended.
-
No, they are not bad shows.