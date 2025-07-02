Police dog Adze tracks down Kenton robbery suspect

A seven-year-old Belgian Shepherd police patrol dog, Adze, played a crucial role in tracking down one of three suspects involved in a spaza shop robbery in Kenton-On-Sea on Sunday, June 29, 2025. The suspects, Thamsanqa David (33), Alizwa Tsitsi (19), and Anele Tshukulana (25), allegedly stormed into a spaza shop in Marselle, shot and wounded the owner, and stole cash and other items.
“The police and a private security company responded quickly, arresting two suspects near the scene. However, the third suspect fled into the bushes, prompting the police to call in Adze’s expertise,” South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said. “The diligent dog tracked down the suspect, who was hiding in [dense shrubbery], and [he] was apprehended.”
A backpack containing cigarettes and a speed point machine had been confiscated.
The three men appeared in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, July 1, 2024, on charges of attempted murder and business robbery, and were remanded in custody. The matter was later transferred to the Kenton-On-Sea magistrate’s court for a bail application.
“Adze’s exceptional work in tracking down the suspect highlights the valuable role that police dogs play in law enforcement,” Nkohli said.
