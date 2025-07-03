Local talent triumphs in inaugural Igwijo Competition at the National Arts Festival

On 1 July, the 2025 National Arts Festival saw the launch of an exciting new event: the Makhanda Igwijo Competition. A vibrant celebration of collective song and cultural heritage, the competition invited igwijo groups from across the country to compete in an afternoon of song. The event was made possible with the support of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, In a deeply resonant outcome, the first-ever winners of the competition come from the Festival’s hometown of Makhanda, sending a powerful message about the depth of local talent and the role of community voices in shaping South Africa’s creative future.
Igwijo – a traditional form of South African call-and-response group singing – has its roots in struggle, solidarity, sport and spirituality. Often performed by workers and athletes to inspire unity and express identity, it has found new life through younger generations who are reclaiming and remixing the form with contemporary energy and purpose.
The 2025 competition offered emerging groups from across the country a platform to perform on one of South Africa’s most prestigious artistic stages, and the response was electric.
Winners of the Makhanda Igwijo Competition 2025:
1st Place: Makhanda Combined
2nd Place: First Team
3rd Place: Mayuyu Finest
4th Place: Smart Choice
The winning groups were announced by Eastern Cape gospel artist Bethusile Mcinga. A capella group, The Soil, who will be on stage at the National Arts Festival on Friday, 4 July, also invited the overall winners, Makhanda Combined, to perform with them during their show.
Says the National Arts Festival’s Partnerships and Stakeholders Manager, Nobesuthu Rayi, “The moment the winners were announced was incredibly emotional. This is the power of the arts—to allow young people to step into their voice, their story and their place on a national stage. These young performers shared the same platform that has hosted the likes of Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, Amanda Black, Zoe Modiga and Msaki. That kind of validation is unforgettable—and deeply deserved.”
The Makhanda Igwijo Competition brought together communities, traditions, and new audiences. The performances were a reminder that cultural heritage is not just something to preserve—it’s a growing thriving space that each generation shapes and evolves.”
With this successful launch, the Makhanda Igwijo Competition is poised to become an annual highlight of the National Arts Festival’s musical offering, drawing young artists from across the country to compete, collaborate and connect.
The National Arts Festival continues until 6 July 2025 in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.
