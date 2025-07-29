Two nabbed for possession of nearly a ton of lobster

Intuition and alertness were instrumental in the arrest of two male suspects found in possession of lobsters valued more than R1 million near Port Alfred last weekend.
South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that on Sunday evening, July 27 2025 at about 8.30pm, members attached to the Port Alfred K9 Unit were conducting routine patrols along the R72, when they noticed a suspicious light delivery van travelling towards East London.
“The suspicious vehicle was pulled off the road, and the two occupants were questioned. At the back of the vehicle, police found boxes containing West Coast rock lobster tails,” Nkohli said. “The two occupants could not produce any documentation or permit to be in possession and/or transportation of the West Coast lobsters.”
Police confiscated the lobster tails weighing 822.76 kilograms, and with a street value of R 1 200 000.00. The two suspects were arrested and charged for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998. The two men, aged 34 and 62 were due to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s court soon, Nkohli said.
