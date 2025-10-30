Talk of the Town recently visited the buildings and land north of Port Alfred Hospital following renewed concerns from members of the public who use the adjacent sport facilities. In last week’s edition, we reported on safety fears and facts, and what plans the buildings’ owner, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, had for them. This week, we share some of the hopes, dreams and fears of the people who live in and around the dilapidated buildings, and we speak to some of the organisations and individuals trying to help them. All their names have been changed to protect their identities.

A safe base to sleep, shower and get a hot meal, would be an important step in helping Port Alfred’s displaced people regain control of their lives: government officials and NGO workers are united on that. So are many of the people whose grimy bedding bundles you’ll see rolled up and stashed in sheltered spots throughout the bushes and derelict buildings next to the town’s hospital.

“Ek bly daar agter die wit muur.” *Denzel, 36, points to the scoreboard backing onto vegetation at the north end of what’s known as the hospital cricket field because of its location. He’s one of a group of six men and boys clustered together in bush south of the cricket field. A cloud of thick white smoke pours from a bottleneck they were sharing.

Across the track leading to the bowls club and cricket fields and north of the town clinic, is a cluster of derelict buildings. One of them was gutted in a fire a few years ago. Others are stacked high with old hospital beds and broken equipment.

The buildings are surrounded by green lawns and mature trees offer a cool canopy. But piles of rubbish piled high inside and alongside broken and vandalised structures, and the smell of human faeces belie the promise of a peaceful retreat.

On the verandah of a building deep inside the cluster is another group of young people. As this reporter approaches, one of them quickly gets up and leaves; another crouches, his lumo bib pulled up to hide his face.

A petite young woman introduces herself as *Deliwe. Perched on the stoep wall, she agrees to answer questions about why she’s here, where she’d rather be and what she’d rather be doing.

“I have to stay here because I have nowhere else to go. When my dad died in Peddie, my family took the house and so now I’m here.

“In July 2024 I met a man from Peddie and I stayed with him in Nemato. But we couldn’t afford the rent and got chased away. I’ve been living on the streets since then and I’ve been here for two weeks.”

Where would you rather be?

“In a rehab – I don’t know where. I would like to start working while I am there. I would like to be able to pay for myself.

“We do look for work,” Deliwe says, including her companions in her glance, “but people don’t trust us. They think we’re going to steal.

“It’s like we’re written ‘drugs’ on our faces.”

And would you (steal, that is)?

“Guys like to come and smoke in the bushes here. The guys who come here in the night and even during the day – you’ve got to look out so they don’t come and do crazy things.”

After her father died Deliwe, now 25, attended school in Port Alfred but left after Grade 11.

“I’ll be honest: it’s because of drugs.”

How do you pay for them?

She turns, crosses her legs and raises an eyebrow: “How do you think?”

What would you rather be doing?

“I’d like to be a hairstylist – that’s what I did before. But actually, my dream was to sing.”

What do you hope for?

“If we can get help. I don’t even mind a job cleaning. Here I just watch people who steal.”

Always blamed

Mandla grew up in Port Alfred. His family kicked him out of the house: they blamed him for repeated theft.

“I’m here because of drugs.”

Mandla, who is in his late 20s, started his road to addiction on Thai white (heroin).

“Lots of people have died from that: it makes you sleep all the time. You can’t even eat. It’s too dangerous – I had to leave that.”

He shows this reporter a thumbnail-sized plastic packet. He says he paid R50 for the hit of tik that came in it.

“My family judges me. Always, if something happens, they say, ‘It’s you!’. Everything is always blamed on me.”

What would you like people to know about you?

“When you look at me, don’t look at me like I’m a stranger: people look at me like that, even though I’m not a phara [person who steals for drug money].

“In the location, people judge you if you are dirty. But you can be doing terrible things and wearing smart clean clothes, and people treat you decently.”

What’s that? (this reporter points to a detailed drawings lying on a mattress on the stoep).

“Oh it’s some guy who comes here who did those,” Mandla says.

Authorities

This two-part series was sparked by the safety concerns of people who use the adjacent sports facilities, so TOTT asked Ndlambe Municipality about their role in managing the area, and the safety concerns of the public. Ndlambe responded through communications officer TK Mtiki.

“ The buildings in question do not belong to Ndlambe Municipality. They fall under the ownership and management of the Department of Public Works (The Department of Health), and as such, the Municipality has no direct control over them,” Mtiki said.

“Regarding the issue of vagrancy, this matter requires a coordinated effort among various stakeholders, including the Department of Social Development and the South African Police Service (SAPS), as there are elements of criminal activity involved.

“Ndlambe Municipality fully understands the frustration experienced by residents and strongly urges community members to report any criminal activities to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.”

Documenting buildings

Ward 10 councillor Nadine Haynes is among those calling for a rehabilitation facility, and a shelter.

“There are vagrants living all over the place: near the golf course, in town, near Rosehill Mall, at the end of Wharf Street. The thing is, even if they are removed [i.e. by the police or private security], they have nowhere to go.

“The police can arrest a person if they find them with drugs, but the court process will take at least six months. They can’t detain them longer than one night.”

Haynes says Port Alfred’s temperate climate makes it a sought-after refuge for homeless people and wanderers.

“With poverty and drugs on the increase, there is a need for drug rehabilitation centres and shelters” Haynes says.

As far as management of the buildings is concerned, Haynes said, “The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is in the process of finding buildings that belong to them and councillors are documenting buildings in their wards.”

Programmes

Mzukisi Solani, Director of Communication in the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) responded as follows to Talk of the Town’s questions about homeless shelters, rehabilitation facilities, other relevant programmes of the DSD and the capacity of the DSD in Port Alfred.

Shelters for the homeless: “ Both the infrastructure and operation of homeless shelters are the prerogative of cities and local municipalities. However, the Department takes a keen interest in the welfare and protection of vulnerable people in our society, including homeless people. We are keen to work with other stakeholders to explore sustainable interventions for the homeless shelters,” Solani said.

Drug rehabilitation/ prevention programmes: Solani said substance abuse prevention programmes included the Department’s the Teenagers Against Drug Abuse (TADA) – an active prevention and awareness programme operating across all towns, villages, and farms within Ndlambe Municipality. “Individuals in need of treatment are assessed by social workers and referred to accredited treatment centres funded by the Departmenbt, including at Ernest Malgas Treatment Centre in Gqeberha – a state-owned facility,” Solani said.

Other relevant programmes by the Department: The Department implemented Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) services in the area, Solani said. “These programmes are closely linked to substance abuse interventions, as alcohol and drug dependency are often contributing factors to violence and social breakdown.” There were also ongoing psycho-social support, awareness campaigns, and family strengthening services.

DSD social worker capacity in Ndlambe: There are currently 24 Department of Social Development social workers servicing the Ndlambe municipal area, supported by auxiliary staff to ensure community outreach and casework coverage, Solani said.

Dignity and a way forward

Talk of the Town asked Port Alfred NGO and economic development agency the Sunshine Life Centre about solutions for the town’s homeless and wanderers. Volunteer and training facilitator Pat Stocks responded:

“A constructive plan to give street people a safe base to sleep, shower and get a hot meal, would go a long way to helping them get their lives back together. At Sunshine Life Centre we deal with some clients who just need an interim support structure and opportunities to become self-sufficient again. Our Work for Vouchers programme has been a great way for them to feel like they are contributing, while getting food to sustain them. It is so important for them to maintain their dignity and give them a way forward with training and opportunities.

“One recent client has been sharing how other centres manage this, so it is possible with a suitable facility and strong oversight and supervision. I think this is something NGO’S should manage,so DSD can focus on vulnerable people in need?

”Programmes to address addiction are also required, and are different, but very necessary as well. Addiction and homelessness are often symbiotic.”

Tell us what you think: write to tottletters@talkofthetown.co.za or maclennans@talkofthetown.co.za

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

