Protect children from cyber harm

Detective-Constable Sandra Catherine , an investigator with SAPS’s Port Alfred Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit drew a large audience to the Bridge Church Complex to present a talk on cyber safety on Friday last week.

In the era of the cyber world nothing ever gets deleted, she told her audience of parents and children.

“Big brother is watching you … If you press delete it is not deleted. They do not only watch you on a phone. There are eyes watching you – everywhere. There is no safety zone when it comes to the cyber world.”

Catherine said that smart gadgets were recording random conversations.

“For example I want a blue Porsche … so we all start talking about a Porsche at home. How many of us have noticed … we turn on our phones or computers – what pops up? Blue Porsches … how did that happen? It’s Big Brother watching … that’s what is happening, so take note.”

Catherine then asked the audience if they knew what the definition of a child is.

“At 17 you’re a child. Let’s stay children for the longest time – for the first 18 years you are a child. Parents, let’s encourage our children to be children – they are not adults. They are not there to make decisions which kids should not be making. Let them enjoy their youth,” said Catherine.

She then asked the children and teenagers in the audience if they were aware how old they needed to be to be able to post content on social media networks.

“In order to get on to Facebook, at least 13 or over. If any of your children is posting on to Facebook, then I’ll see you in my office on Monday morning,” Catherine said to laughter.

“In this case you are breaking the law, ok? The same applies to Tik Tok … and get those security settings sorted because Big Brother is watching.”

Catherine then highlighted the risks involved with camera technology available on smart devices and how the settings should be controlled on these applications.

Block the cameras on your devices, she urged.

“Anyone out there to whom you have given your information to just because they look friendly or kind can potentially tap in to your device at any given time. Your smart TV at home can see what you doing without you even knowing it.

Go to your devices settings and switch the camera off.

“It’s going to save you a lot of trouble and a situation you don’t want to get yourself in to perhaps. Smart watches too have a camera so keep that in mind.”

Catherine then emphasised that the authorities were embarking on a campaign to make every school a “cellphone free” zone.

“I know there are parents out there who say, ‘I have the right to contact my time child any time I want … ‘ “yes they do, it’s called the office phone … they are still in circulation (fixed lines) … if you think so strongly that your child needs a cellphone at school … there you go use one of those (fixed lines) to the school office.

“This can save you and your child a lot of trouble, instead of having your child making a video of someone and circulating it because it’s cool or being in possession of material which is harmful to everyone else’s child.”

Catherine then discussed the law that specifies the age limit when it comes to criminal capacity.

“It’s legal to go to school until the age of 15 … whether you like it or not. The law says the age that determines criminal capacity is 12 years of age. So if you are twelve and doing naughty things you will be in trouble. You are going to the big house (the court) if you violate any law. After that the judge or magistrate will decide your fate.

“We (authorities) are keeping up with children (online activities) under the age of 18 … big brother is certainly watching what you are looking into, what you are liking, what you’re putting on to Facebook and all of that.”

Catherine then highlighted as an example the Milnerton High School bullying incident recorded on cellphone video camera.

“At the Milnerton school children are being charged … their futures are being destroyed.”

“The (alleged) incident recorded on camera is not bullying but assault with intent to do GBH (grievous bodily harm). Those who have shared the video have broken the law … you are sharing incidents of a minor being assaulted, bringing further harm to the family … a woman and her family is being threatened because they used the wrong name … someone who had nothing to do with the incident.”

Catherine appealed to parents monitor closely their children’s use of smart devices – and to utilise apps and settings that can give them up to the second control of such internet usage and activity.

Catherine’s tips for parents for control of children’s use of cellphones

Switch settings on cameras to off on devices

Discourage use of access passwords on a child’s phone

Parents should randomly check their child’s phone – eg when they are asleep

Make your child’s phone safe via relevant Apps

Download LIfe360 App (for family only) for track and trace purposes

Be aware of the law as it applies to children and use of technology

Children must know the use of cellphones comes with rules

Restrict cellphone/internet for children during the week, except for projects

Set up age limits, controls for certain social media content on a child’s phone; eg adult content on Youtube.

Parents should check children’s phone settings

Catherine encourages children to approach her – especially at schools where she gives talks – to speak to her if they’ve been a victim of wrongdoing by other parties.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

