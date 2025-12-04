NSRI warns of spring tide dangers this weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers to be cautious in and near the ocean during the full moon spring tide. It peaked today, December 4, 2025 and will significantly impact tidal conditions over this weekend, the NSRI warns.
This natural phenomenon occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth align during the full moon phase, increasing the gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans.
What to expect during a spring tide
Higher high tides: water levels will rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline.
Lower low tides: more of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average.
Increased tidal range: the difference between high and low tide levels will be at its maximum.
Dangers of a full moon spring tide
Spring tides often result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets. This natural phenomenon can be dangerous:
Swimming: stronger tidal flows make rip currents stronger, which is dangerous for swimmers.
Coastal hiking: some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or dangerous during high tide.
Fishing: shoreline anglers should be extra careful because bigger waves can come closer to shore, even where it’s usually safe to stand.
How to stay safe
Beach and swimming
-
Swim at lifeguard-protected beaches and to avoid rip currents, swim between the lifeguard flags.
-
Learn how to recognise rip currents and avoid them. They are particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides.
-
Stay informed: check daily weather forecasts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and consult tide timetables.
Coastal activities
-
Hiking: plan your hike carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide.
-
Fishing: shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, you should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, a 5L water container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water.
-
Boating and paddling: always wear a life jacket, carry essential safety equipment and keep your cellphone fully charged in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.
General water safety
-
Alcohol and swimming: drinking alcohol before an activity in or near water may put your life at risk.
-
Supervise children: ensure they are under the supervision of a responsible adult in and near the water.
-
Inland water: Be cautious around rivers, lakes, and dams, especially during heavy rainfall.
-
Watch the weather: Monitor adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and fast-flowing rivers.
Additional precautions
-
Time your activities: be cautious during tide changes. Beachgoers are at risk when high tide recedes to low tide; rock anglers are at risk from the incoming tide.
-
Stay informed: follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities.