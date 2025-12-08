Book a date with Boknes for the 2025 Boknes Woody Cape Cycle Challenge

The Boknes Woody Cape Cycle Challenge’s reputation has grown since its modest 2022 beginnings and organisers anticipate between 300 and 400 entries for this year’s event on Saturday December 27. The start time is 6am for the 54km route and 6.30am for the 10km route.
The routes remain the same as in previous years, with a challenging 54km circular gravel route from Boknes via Woody Cape and Alexandria, returning to Boknes. This year, cyclists will ride the 54km route clockwise, starting along the coastal road to enjoy its scenic views, then passing through the Woody Cape Wilderness before returning via Alexandria. This route consists entirely of gravel roads with no single tracks or jeep tracks (apart from the occasional unavoidable pothole!). The net elevation gain is 800m.
The 10km route is designed as an easy, fun ride suitable for all members of the family. It follows a route through Boknes and Cannon Rocks villages, with a finishing 5km stretch on gravel back to Boknes along the coastal road.
Like much else in Boknes, the vibe of the Boknes Woody Cape Cycle Challenge is home-grown and from the heart. The mountain bike event is entirely organised by the Boknes Ratepayers Association, from route marshals and water tables to refreshments and entertainment at the finish. Even the medals: every finisher receives a unique medal, hand-carved out of wood.
But every year (this is the fourth edition of the event), the organisers come up with something to take it to the next level. Their new online payment portal to make it easier and more secure to enter the race. And saving time on race day is the new online indemnity sign-off supported by Alexandria/Kenton-on-Sea Round Table, who have organised essential public liability insurance for the event.
The event’s main sponsor is Pam Golding Properties, together with Cycle Asylum, Sunshine Coast Tourism and Round Table in support. Talk of the Town is the event’s media sponsor.
ENTRY, PAYMENTS & NUMBER COLLECTION
All entries must be made online through the Boknes Ratepayers Association’s website www.boknesratepayers.co.za/cycle-challenge. Payments are to be made electronicaly into the Boknes Ratepayers bank account. Bank account details will be furnished after entry is submitted.
54km race: R290 per person. 10km race: R100 per person for ages 13 and older | R50 per person for those 12 years and under.
A boerewors roll and a soft drink are included with each entry. The race number will serve as payment.
Entries close strictly at 17:00 on Friday, 26th December. No new entries will be accepted after 17:00 on 26 December. This website will shut down at 17:00 on 26 December.
Number collection is at the Boknes Community Hall on Friday, 26th December, from 9am to 8pm. No numbers will be issued without proof of payment.
Late collection penalty:
A charge of R 50.00 will levied for late number collections on the morning before the race. The R 50 can be paid in cash or by electronic transfer with PoP. WiFi facilities are available at the start venue.
