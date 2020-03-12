WATCH | Government updates SA on coronavirus

On Thursday, the health department said the number of coronavirus infections in SA had increased to 17. And one of the new patients, in the Free State, is the first case involving local transmission of the illness.

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, said on Thursday afternoon the government would announce the venue to be used as a quarantine site for South Africans returning from China.

He said the state would also release the test results of Limpopo students who had travelled to China and returned to the country recently.

On Tuesday, an SAA plane took off from OR Tambo International Airport for the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to repatriate South Africans.

It is expected back in the country on Friday.