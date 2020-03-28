Springbok legend Danie Gerber tests positive for Covid-19 in PE

Gerber said he had been on about six different aircraft over the past two weeks including flights between Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

“I have no clue where I could have gotten it. I have been playing golf in several places and travelling all over (SA). I have been on six aircraft and in contact with a lot of people.

“Whoever I have been in contact with, please check for symptoms and get yourself tested,” he said.

Gerber said earlier this week his body had been sore and he had a fever.

“I was in pain and went to get it checked out. I then went to the drive-through test centre (in Port Elizabeth) on Thursday and they phoned me on Friday afternoon.

“I am shocked that I was positive.

“I am currently at home in a room that I cannot leave. It is starting to sink in and it is very scary.”

Gerber said he had spoken to his doctor who had told him to self-isolate.