Rhodes staff, students, produce sanitiser, masks

Rhodes University is a veritable hub of individual endeavour, with many undertaking a range of activities to make life safer and better for their fellow South Africans.

None of it is easy in a lockdown where physical distancing is a requirement — but there are ways and means to make it work.

Rhodes University’s pharmacy department is producing hundreds of litres of scarce hand sanitiser for the province, its in-house sewing department is making face masks, its SA Numeracy Chair (Sanc) is putting together free online primary school numeracy resources and activities and its community engagement section is finding dozens of ways to inform and educate communities about the disease.