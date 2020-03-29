Army and police out in force in Joburg and Cape Town for lockdown

Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra, Johannesburg over the weekend. There is a nationwide lock down, as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Police were seen arresting non-compliant people in an effort to force compliance with the regulations. Pictures: ALON SKUY​

Minister of Police Bheki Cele with SAPS, members of SANDF and metro police patrolling the streets of Khayelitsha during the national lockdown. Police arrested people who were illegally outside during the lockdown. Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

