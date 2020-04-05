Murder, rape, assault, serious crimes decrease during lockdown: Bheki Cele

This was partly because of the prohibition of the sale of liquor during the 21-day lockdown that started last Friday.

“Murder cases dropped from 326 to 94; rape cases dropped from 699 to 101; cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm dropped from 2,673 to 456; and trio crimes dropped from 8,853 to 2,098,” Cele said in a statement.

Hijackings and business and house robberies are collectively grouped as “trio crimes”.

But gender-based violence complaints remained high.