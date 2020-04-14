Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 2,415 and 174 in Eastern Cape

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 2,415.

In the Eastern Cape, the number has risen to 174 according to health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

However, numbers provided by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s office put the figures at 175:

Nelson Mandela Bay – 55;

Buffalo City municipality – 79;

Chris Hani – 20;

Sarah Baartman district municipality – 12;

O.R Tambo municipality – 6; and

Amathole District municipality – 3.

Mkhize said in a statement the number of tests conducted to date was 87,022.

This is a developing story.