As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2415.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 87 022.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



GAUTENG 909 WESTERN CAPE 643 KWAZULU – NATAL 489 EASTERN CAPE 174 FREE STATE 98 LIMPOPO 24 MPUMALANGA 22 NORTH WEST 22 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 18

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health