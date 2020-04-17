Update on Covid-19 (17th April 2020)

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2783.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 100 827.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|GAUTENG
|1018
|WESTERN CAPE
|717
|KWAZULU – NATAL
|591
|EASTERN CAPE
|246
|FREE STATE
|100
|LIMPOPO
|26
|NORTH WEST
|24
|MPUMALANGA
|23
|NORTHERN CAPE
|16
|UNALLOCATED
|22
Today we regrettably report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape.
This increases the total number of deaths to 50. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients.
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health