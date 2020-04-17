Update on Covid-19 (17th April 2020)

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2783.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 100 827.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 1018 WESTERN CAPE 717 KWAZULU – NATAL 591 EASTERN CAPE 246 FREE STATE 100 LIMPOPO 26 NORTH WEST 24 MPUMALANGA 23 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 22

Today we regrettably report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape.

This increases the total number of deaths to 50. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients.



Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health