Sunday, April 19, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (17th April 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-
17 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2783.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 100 827.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

 

GAUTENG 1018
WESTERN CAPE 717
KWAZULU – NATAL 591
EASTERN CAPE 246
FREE STATE 100
LIMPOPO 26
NORTH WEST 24
MPUMALANGA 23
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 22

Today we regrettably report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape.

This increases the total number of deaths to 50. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients.


Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

